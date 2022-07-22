Michael Bublé performing at Blickling Hall, Norfolk. The singing superstar is due in Hatfield on Saturday, July 23. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Two years later than originally planned, Michael Bublé is finally set to play Hatfield House this weekend.

The chart-topping Canadian showman was due to headline at Hatfield Park in the summer of 2020 as part of a nationwide tour of stately homes, historic venues and cricket grounds.

That tour was postponed until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and then rescheduled again until this summer.

The Grammy Award-winning global megastar is now due to bring his An Evening with Michael Bublé tour to Hatfield House on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Following the release earlier this year of latest number one album Higher, fans can expect Bublé to perform tracks such as Feeling Good, Haven't Met You Yet, and Cry My A River.





When does the Michael Bublé concert start?

Doors at Hatfield Park open at 5pm and there is no support act.

Hatfield House's website states that the car park for An Evening with Michael Bublé opens at 4pm.

After concert site gates open at 5pm, the entertainment starts around 8.15pm.

The show is due to end around 10.30pm.

There will be car parking available on site. Use the following address if using Sat Nav: Hatfield Park, Great North Road, Hatfield AL9 5PG.

There is a five to 10 minute walk from the car park to concert arena along an uneven path.

For those arriving by rail, Hatfield train station is opposite the pedestrian entrance to Hatfield Park.

Ticket holders are urged to leave enough time to access the arena and to undergo security checks.

AEG Presents' guide to the event states that there is no re-admission after entry.

Fans at earlier concerts on the current tour have complained about the parking arrangements at those venues.

A number of ticket holders attending the gig at Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire missed the start of the show, while there were complaints about leaving the car park after Monday's event at Chewton Glen in Hampshire, according to the BBC.

Michael Bublé fans also complained of traffic 'chaos' at the Blickling Estate show, according to the Eastern Daily Press, with long delays getting in and out of the Norfolk venue.

What can I take to the Michael Bublé concert?

According to AEG Presents, no food or drink is permitted to be brought into the arena, with the exception of water in unopened plastic containers of up to 500ml.

There will be a range of food and drink available to purchase on site, as well as free drinking water, according to the organisers' frequently asked questions.

Seats and chairs of any kind are not permitted into the event. This includes seat sticks and inflatable seats.

Ticket holders are permitted to bring a blanket to sit on, although you may be asked to pack this up when the show starts.

Large bags are not allowed into the arena, but you will be permitted to take small bags in with you. Small bags are classed as no larger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm.

Other prohibited items include umbrellas, banners, flags and laser pens.

What will Michael Bublé's setlist be?

Judging by earlier dates on the current tour, Michael Bublé will perform a selection of his best known songs, tracks from Higher, and a number of covers.

Songs performed so far on the summer tour in the UK include Bublé's cover of Feeling Good, I'll Never Not Love You, Haven't Met You Yet, Sway, L-O-V-E, Cry Me a River, You're the First, the Last, My Everything, and Always on My Mind.





How much do tickets for Michael Bublé cost?

General admission standing tickets cost £70 plus fees, while Gold Circle standing are a whopping £175 plus fees.

The website of AXS, one of the authorised ticket agents, lists ticket prices ranging from £79.50 to £192.50, including fees.

Ticketmaster, another authorised ticket agent for the Michael Bublé concerts, currently has no tickets available for the Hatfield House date.

