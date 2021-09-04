Published: 4:44 PM September 4, 2021 Updated: 4:46 PM September 4, 2021

McFly - Harry Judd, Dougie Poynter, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones - played a secret special guests set at Slam Dunk Festival North 2021. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

McFly have played the 'secret special guests' slot at Slam Dunk Festival 2021.

It was all about the chart-topping 5 Colours in Her Hair and Star Girl band on The Key Club Stages in Leeds' Temple Newsam this afternoon.

McFly posted a picture of themselves on stage at Slam Dunk on their Instagram with the words: "SURPRISE! What’s up @slamdunkmusic"

The appearance by Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd was kept secret with the line-up poster just saying 'special guests'.

Slam Dunk Festival posted on its Instagram page: "SLAM DUNK NORTH! It's all about you💙 A big thank you to our special guests @mcflymusic for a huge moment on @thekeyclubleeds stage!"

McFly's spot at the festival comes two years after Busted played a secret set at Slam Dunk Festival 2019 in Hatfield and Leeds.

Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 takes place in Hatfield Park on Sunday, September 5.