McFly play secret special guests spot at Slam Dunk Festival 2021
- Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media
McFly have played the 'secret special guests' slot at Slam Dunk Festival 2021.
It was all about the chart-topping 5 Colours in Her Hair and Star Girl band on The Key Club Stages in Leeds' Temple Newsam this afternoon.
McFly posted a picture of themselves on stage at Slam Dunk on their Instagram with the words: "SURPRISE! What’s up @slamdunkmusic"
The appearance by Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd was kept secret with the line-up poster just saying 'special guests'.
Slam Dunk Festival posted on its Instagram page: "SLAM DUNK NORTH! It's all about you💙 A big thank you to our special guests @mcflymusic for a huge moment on @thekeyclubleeds stage!"
McFly's spot at the festival comes two years after Busted played a secret set at Slam Dunk Festival 2019 in Hatfield and Leeds.
Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 takes place in Hatfield Park on Sunday, September 5.