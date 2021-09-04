News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

McFly play secret special guests spot at Slam Dunk Festival 2021

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 4:44 PM September 4, 2021    Updated: 4:46 PM September 4, 2021
McFly will headline Summer Saturday Live at Newmarket Racecourses on August 28.

McFly - Harry Judd, Dougie Poynter, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones - played a secret special guests set at Slam Dunk Festival North 2021. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

McFly have played the 'secret special guests' slot at Slam Dunk Festival 2021.

It was all about the chart-topping 5 Colours in Her Hair and Star Girl band on The Key Club Stages in Leeds' Temple Newsam this afternoon.

McFly posted a picture of themselves on stage at Slam Dunk on their Instagram with the words: "SURPRISE! What’s up @slamdunkmusic"

The appearance by Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd was kept secret with the line-up poster just saying 'special guests'.

Slam Dunk Festival posted on its Instagram page: "SLAM DUNK NORTH! It's all about you💙 A big thank you to our special guests @mcflymusic for a huge moment on @thekeyclubleeds stage!"

McFly's spot at the festival comes two years after Busted played a secret set at Slam Dunk Festival 2019 in Hatfield and Leeds.

Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 takes place in Hatfield Park on Sunday, September 5.

Slam Dunk Festival
Music
Hatfield House
Hatfield News
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police Car

Man charged following suspected heroin overdoses

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
An image comparing the consent plan to the new proposal

Wheat Quarter developers defend proposals in open letter

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Welwyn Hatfield Council bins

Welwyn Hatfield Council

Revised August Bank Holiday bin collection dates for Welwyn Hatfield

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
The drop zone for charity donations at Isabel Hospice's HQ.

Isabel Hospice issues urgent appeal for donations

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon