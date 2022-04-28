What's on this May Bank Holiday 2022: 7 things to do and places to go in Hertfordshire
Looking for something to do or somewhere to go over the May Bank Holiday weekend?
Stuck for ideas for fun activities to do as a family? Want some inspiration for places to visit?
Here's seven suggestions of what's on in Hertfordshire over the 2022 May Bank Holiday weekend.
1. Hertfordshire Garden Show at Knebworth House
The Hertfordshire Garden Show returns to Knebworth Park for three days over the May Bank Holiday weekend.
Running from Saturday, April 30 to Bank Holiday Monday, May 2, there will be plenty of inspiration for gardening enthusiasts in Hertfordshire.
Exhibitors attending the 2022 show will have a wide variety of goods on display and for sale, including garden furniture, water features, tools, sculptures and more.
Tickets to the Hertfordshire Garden Show will also include access to Knebworth Park and Gardens.
Tickets pre-booked online at www.knebworthhouse.com are discounted. Full priced tickets will also be available at the entrance.
2. Baldock Beer Festival
Cheers! After a two-year hiatus as a result of the pandemic, the Baldock Independent Beer Festival is finally back this weekend.
The event takes place at Brandles School in Weston Way from 5pm on Friday, April 29, then noon on Saturday, April 30, and noon on Sunday, May 1. Weekend entrance costs £5.
There will be 80 cask real ales, 30 plus continental style lagers and craft beers, and a wide range of ciders on offer, as well as hot and cold food, and soft drinks to choose from.
Over 30 bands and artists will be performing across two music stages during weekend, with children’s activities on the Saturday and Sunday.
For more, visit http://baldockbeerfestival.org/
3. Plant Fairs Roadshow at Hatfield House
Plant Fairs Roadshow is coming to the grounds of Hatfield House for the first time on Sunday, May 1 for the organisation's Late Spring Fair.
Included in the price of admission to Hatfield Park, there will be expert growers on site giving gardeners the chance to discover the specialist nurseries' shade-loving plants, herbaceous perennials, alpines, trees and shrubs, succulents and many more.
The plant collective's expert growers will be around from 11am to 3pm. While you're there, you might as well explore Hatfield Park and the estate's glorious gardens.
4. Royston May Fayre 2022
The Royston May Fayre will provide fun for all the family when it returns on Monday.
There will be a host of stalls and activities in Priory Memorial Gardens from midday until 4.30pm on Bank Holiday Monday, May 2.
Children will be able to enjoy bouncy castles, fairground rides and miniature train rides, with other free attractions such as Punch and Judy.
There will also be a novelty dog show and a historical vehicle show, as well as charity stalls.
Royston Town Band will provide musical entertainment throughout the day and local dance and theatre groups will also perform.
5. Baldock Fleadh
For lovers of lively Irish music, this year's Baldock Fleadh will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 2, at various High Street venues from 12.30pm until 8pm.
Fiddles, pipes, whistles, banjo and accordions will fill the air of this North Hertfordshire market town for a real Celtic afternoon.
The Fleadh has been held for 13 years in Baldock, and the musicians will travel between The Cock, The White Lion and Cafe Luna playing music in groups throughout the afternoon.
Organiser Brian Burke said: “Every year brings new musicians to this great little music festival."
6. Lemsford Fete 2022
This hugely popular annual event returns to Lemsford after its Covid-enforced absence over the past couple of years.
Lemsford Fete 2022 will take place in the Hertfordshire village on Bank Holiday Monday, May 2.
The event will be held in the grounds of St John’s C of E Primary School and St John's Church from noon to 4pm, with its main theme celebrating 150 years of the school.
First held in 1959, the community event will offer a true English country fete experience, with live music, Maypole dancing, stalls and games, a teddy bear zip wire from the church tower, train rides, bouncy castle, coconut shy, and a local ale beer and Pimm's tent.
Adult visitors will be charged £2 entry, while senior citizens pay £1, and children under 16 can get in for free. To find out more about the event, see lemsfordfete.co.uk
7. Hertford Arts Festival
Organised by Hertford Town Council, this month-long annual event runs until May 7.
There's free pop-up exhibitions in various shops, businesses and venues across the town centre as part of the Hertford Art Trail.
The Hertford Arts Festival programme is all about showcasing and promoting local arts and culture in our beautiful county town. Visit www.hertford.gov.uk/events-listings for more.