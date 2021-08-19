Video

Here come the brides... Meet the Married at First Sight UK, Season 6 cast. Pictured (L-R): Amy, Alexis, Megan, Nikita, Marilyse, Tayah and Morag. - Credit: Simon Webb / Channel 4

A Welwyn Hatfield woman is looking for love in the new series of reality show Married At First Sight UK.

Tayah is one of the 16 singletons set to hear wedding bells on the forthcoming E4 dating show.

The 25-year-old from Hertfordshire is looking for her "forever man" on the revamped show in which hopeful singles looking for long-term love 'get married' to the person they are matched with by experts.

The slight hitch is that they won’t meet their new partner until their wedding day.

But before these strangers walk down the aisle, they get to celebrate their final night of freedom together, at the ultimate stag and hen parties where a surprise is in store.

Married at First Sight UK, Season 6's Tayah, 25, from Hertfordshire. - Credit: Channel 4

The first episode of series six of Married At First Sight UK will be shown on E4 at 9pm on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30, with the first two couples heading down the aisle.

Tayah from Welwyn Garden City says: "I've been single for around 10 months now and I'm doing Married At First Sight because I've gone for the wrong guys in the past.

"So I'm hoping I find my forever man."

As for her soulmate, Tayah says: "In a partner I would like someone who's kind, caring and obviously good looking."

Married at First Sight UK, Season 6 contestants Franky, Daniel, Adam, Jordon, Ant, Matt, Joshua, Luke and Robert. - Credit: Simon Webb / Channel 4

In E4's 'Meet the Married At First Sight UK singles' video trailer, she says: "I do hope he looks good naked!"

According to the show's official Instagram page, Tayah is an estate agent from Hertfordshire. Cast members' surnames haven't been revealed by Channel 4.

Tayah previously worked as cabin crew for British Airways.

She posted on Instagram: "The secret is out…. I put my love life in the hands of the professionals @paulcbrunson @charlenedouglasofficial @mel_schilling1 @e4mafsuk Married At First Sight 2021"

Tayah also posted: "You won’t want to miss the new format of Married At First Sight."

The forthcoming E4 series sees 16 contestants – seven brides and nine grooms, including an all-male pairing – look for their happy-ever-after with complete strangers.

Married At First Sight tests the proposition that science can help find true love.

Married at First Sight UK, Season 6 cast (L-R): Adam, Amy, Nikita, Franky, Joshua, Morag, Alexis, Matt, Megan, Jordon, Daniel, Ant, Tayah, Marilyse, Luke and Robert. - Credit: Simon Webb / Channel 4

An unfit bloke with a beer gut would definitely get the thumbs down from Herts' Tayah though.

She admits: "The worst thing for me seeing the end of the aisle would be a guy with a beer belly.

"I mean, that is my biggest fear."

E4's Married at First Sight UK first look trailer appears to show one of the ceremonies taking place at North Mymms Park in Hertfordshire, with a horse-drawn carriage pulling up outside the mansion and wedding venue.

As for her Mr Right, Tayah says: "I want a plain sailing, happy-go-lucky relationship.

"Just have a laugh, have fun, get to know each other and just see where it takes us."

The series has been given a major makeover this year following the lockdown success of the Australian version.

A regular on the hit Oz series, Mel Schilling, appears as a relationship expert on the E4 show.

Also appearing will be Paul Carrick Brunson, who has been seen on screens in the hit E4 series Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion, and sex and relationship therapist Charlene Douglas.

And here they are! Meet our gorgeous Married at First Sight UK couples.

But to REALLY find out more about our couples tune in to Married at First Sight UK coming VERY soon on E4!🤵‍♂️👰🏾‍♀️ @paulcbrunson @mel_schilling1 @e4mafsuk @cplproductions #e4mafsuk #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/m4mHmTn6oK — Charlene Douglas (@intimacy_coach1) August 16, 2021

Produced by CPL Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, the series will follow the couples as they meet for the very first time at the altar after hen and stag parties.

Following the Australian format, rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony.

This will be overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.

After the ceremony and celebrations are over, true love is well and truly put to the test, as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon, before moving in with each other.

Relationships will be put under the microscope, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties – as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process.

All this and more will build to a dramatic series finale: glossy, high-stakes vow renewals, in which each couple must decide if they will recommit to their partner or go their separate ways.

Will true love lead the way, or will there be a runaway bride or groom?

Find out when the new series of Married at First Sight UK starts on E4 from August 30.

Lee McMurray, commissioning editor of factual entertainment, said: “I’m thrilled to be refreshing one of the portfolio’s most popular brands for E4, bringing extra scale and ambition to what is already one of the most audacious and provocative experiments on television, and delivering what we hope will be the most exciting series yet.”

Ahead of the hotly anticipated new series, E4 has revealed that Married at First Sight UK will be accompanied by a weekly companion show.

Married at First Sight: Afters will be an extra weekly instalment bringing together all things MAFS UK.

Hosted by Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestant AJ Odudu, viewers will take a peek behind the altar for plenty of behind-the-scenes gossip.

There will be interviews with the participants and experts, and a sofa packed with famous faces and fans of the series, who will be revealing their thoughts on the weeks’ worth of drama.

On her appointment to host Married at First Sight: Afters, AJ Odudu said: “I am the ultimate Married at First Sight fan so to get to do this job is a dream to me."