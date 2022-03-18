News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Broadway and West End star Marisha Wallace added to line-up of Simply Red's summer concert in Hatfield

Alan Davies

Published: 6:11 PM March 18, 2022
West End star Marisha Wallace is joining the line-up of Simply Red's concert in Hatfield this summer.

Broadway and West End star Marisha Wallace has joined the line-up of Simply Red's summer concert in Hatfield.

Mick Hucknall's Holding Back the Years and Fairground chart-toppers will play a live show in Hatfield Park on Sunday, August 7.

Simply Red will play an outdoor show in Hatfield Park this summer.

Support will come from special guest Lisa Stansfield and the just announced Marisha Wallace.

An accomplished Broadway and West End performer, Marisha appeared in the original cast of Aladdin on Broadway and went on to storm the stage in Something Rotten. She also appeared in the live action movie version of Aladdin with Will Smith.

Bringing her voice across the Pond to the West End, the immensely talented singer and actress went on to star in Dreamgirls and Waitress in London, and took on the role of Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray at the London Coliseum.

She's due to play Ado Annie in the West End revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! from April to June.

Marking her TV debut in 2021, Marisha starred in season two of Netflix’s Feel Good alongside Mae Martin and Lisa Kudrow. 

Hailing from North Carolina, her powerful and soulful voice isn’t limited to the musical theatre world either.

During lockdown, Marisha released a cover of Tomorrow from the musical Annie to raise funds for performers who were out of work with no income.

BBC Radio 2 added her to the playlist and made her Tomorrow album their ‘Album Of The Week’.

As her star continues to rise, Marisha has performed on This Morning, Strictly Come Dancing and at The Royal Variety Performance.

Tickets to see Simply Red perform live at Hatfield House are available from www.lphconcerts.co.uk.

Simply Red will bring their summer 2022 tour to Hatfield Park on August 7.

Simply Red will bring their summer 2022 tour to Hatfield Park on August 7. - Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors Publicity


