Published: 6:29 PM May 6, 2021

A previous The Luna Cinema screening at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Luna Cinema

Outdoor cinema is returning to the grounds of Knebworth House this summer.

The Hertfordshire stately home will host open-air screenings in August of movies including Rocketman and The Greatest Showman.

The Luna Cinema will be showing four nights of movies in Knebworth Park from Thursday, August 19 to Sunday, August 22, 2021.

The Herts estate hosts drive-in cinema from the same people from Saturday, May 8 to May 26.

However, this summer's film season will take place under the stars, without the need to sit in your car.

Film fans can watch Moulin Rouge! on Thursday, August 19.

Baz Luhrmann's spectacular 2001 jukebox musical stars Nicole Kidman as Satine, the main attraction in a Paris nightclub, and Ewan McGregor as English poet/writer Christian who falls for the courtesan.

It's Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in romantic comedy Pretty Woman the following night – Friday, August 20.

Hugh Jackman fans can sing-along to The Greatest Showman in the grounds of Knebworth House on Saturday, August 21.

The weekend will finish on Sunday, August 22 with Elton John musical fantasy biopic Rocketman starring Taron Egerton as the flamboyant singer.

The outdoor movies will start around 8.15pm, with doors at 6.45pm.

Tickets go on general sale tomorrow (Friday, May 7) at 10am.