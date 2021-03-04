Movies announced for drive-in cinema's return to Knebworth

Video

Published: 2:52 PM March 4, 2021

An aerial drone shot of The Luna Cinema's drive-in movies event at Knebworth House last year. - Credit: Knebworth House

Drive-in cinema is returning to the grounds of Knebworth House.

The Luna Cinema is bringing back its popular drive-in at the Hertfordshire stately home from Saturday, May 8, 2021.

The Greatest Showman, Grease, Jaws, Dirty Dancing, Back to the Future and Bohemian Rhapsody are among the blockbuster movies and film favourites set to be screened in the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home.

Tickets go on general sale tomorrow – Friday, March 5 at 10am.

The outdoor cinema season at Knebworth Park is scheduled to kick off with Grease on May 8, with doors opening at 7.15pm for a start around 8.45pm.

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts star on screen the following night in romantic comedy Pretty Woman.

Jaws will be thrilling film fans on Monday, May 10, with the time-travelling Marty McFly returning in Back to the Future on Tuesday, May 11.

It's Julia Roberts again on Wednesday, May 12, this time alongside Hugh Grant, in romantic comedy Notting Hill, with doors opening a little later at 7.30pm for a 9pm screening.

Quentin Tarantino classic Pulp Fiction starring John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, and Uma Thurman is the big screen offering on Thursday, May 13.

The Luna Drive In Cinema at Knebworth House is set to screen Bohemian Rhapsody and The Greatest Showman. - Credit: Knebworth House

Fans of Dirty Dancing can enjoy Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze as Baby and Johnny having the time of their life on Friday, May 14.

It's then the turn of The Greatest Showman to entertain movie lovers with the story of ambitious showman and entrepreneur P. T. Barnum on Saturday, May 15.

Starring Hugh Jackman as Barnum alongside Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson, this musical is The Greatest Show.

Queen musical biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, featuring an Oscar-winning performance by Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, will be rocking fans on Sunday, May 16.

It's fitting that the Queen movie is being shown in the grounds of Knebworth House as it was there 35 years ago on August 9, 1986 that frontman Freddie Mercury played his final live show with the band as part of the tour supporting album A Kind Of Magic.

There's another screening of Robert Zemeckis' time-travelling adventure Back to the Future planned for Monday, May 17, with Michael J. Fox heading back to 1955 as Marty McFly in a DeLorean car built by eccentric scientist Doctor Emmett 'Doc' Brown, played by Christopher Lloyd.

It's dinosaurs in the park on Wednesday, May 19 with Jurassic Park on the big screen not too far from Knebworth House's very own dinosaur trail.

George Lucas' first Star Wars movie, now renamed Star Wars: A New Hope, will be shown on Thursday, May 20.

Star Wars was made in Hertfordshire at Elstree Studios with Mark Hamill playing Luke Skywalker, Harrison Ford as smuggler Han Solo, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, and Alec Guinness as veteran Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Musical romantic comedy Grease, starring John Travolta as Danny and Olivia Newton-John as Sandy, is being screened again on Friday, May 21.

Audiences will be singing along to Zac Efron and Zendaya again as they Rewrite The Stars in The Greatest Showman on Saturday, May 22.

Elton John fans can enjoy Taron Egerton as the singer and pianist in 2019 biographical musical fantasy Rocketman on Sunday, May 23.

Scenes of the movie were shot in Hertfordshire at Brocket Hall, while a mansion between Brookmans Park and Essendon doubled for Elton's LA pad, complete with outdoor swimming pool into which the singer plunges.

There's further chances to see Pretty Woman and Jurassic Park in Knebworth Park on Monday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 25 respectively.

Nobody will be putting Baby in the corner on Wednesday, May 26 when Dirty Dancing is set to be screened again at the drive-in.

A screening of Dirty Dancing at The Luna Drive-in Cinema last summer. - Credit: Melissa Moss



