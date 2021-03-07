Sound and vision: How drive-in cinema will work at Knebworth

Published: 4:54 PM March 7, 2021 Updated: 5:23 PM March 7, 2021

Drone picture of the Luna Cinema drive-in at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Luna Cinema

Drive-in cinema is parking up again at Knebworth House in May for another season of classic movies.

Following the government roadmap announcement that allows specific entertainment to start again, film fans can watch a season of great movies in the grounds of Knebworth House from Saturday, May 8.

The Luna Drive In Cinema will be screening everyone's favourite cult classics from Star Wars: A New Hope to Pulp Fiction, as well as Pretty Woman, Grease, Back to the Future, and Dirty Dancing.

For those who want to see newer releases, you can sing along to Rocketman and The Greatest Showman at the ultimate drive-in experience.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: "Following an extended winter break, we are incredibly excited to be announcing our spring drive-in season, and to be able to offer the return of the big screen experience for all those people desperate for some entertainment that isn’t inside the four walls of your living room."

Pretty Woman on the big screen at a Luna Cinema drive-in screening at Blenheim Palace - Credit: Luna Cinema

Offering quality sound and visuals, the event will use the UK's highest definition outdoor screens, a unique in-car digital sound solution, and a new ‘click & collect’ food and drink offer.

Over the past 13 years, The Luna Cinema has established itself as the market leader in the UK's open air and pop-up cinema industry.

Pivoting to a drive-in format in response to the pandemic in 2020, the hugely popular experience attracted nearly a quarter million people across the year at its various venues.

After a long winter lockdown, film fans will be delighted to hear it is returning to Knebworth House.

For those experiencing Netflix fatigue, the time has come to return to the beauty of big-screen cinema, and an evening out that fuses the nostalgia of classic Americana with state-of-the-art technology for a 21st century take on the drive-in cinema format.

The Luna Drive In Cinema - Credit: Luna Cinema

George Wood continued: "The move to drive-in cinema in 2020 was a revelation for us, after staying away from the format for the previous 12 years!

"The socially distanced element was a given, but the level of audience enjoyment and communal sense of being part of an event that manages to blend that rose-tinted 1950's American nostalgia with brand new 21st century technology to bring the drive-in cinema right up to date, took us all by surprise.

"People clearly love the experience and it wasn’t just the novelty of getting out of the house!

"It took a pandemic, but the drive-in cinema is now a part of the UK’s cinema offering and long may it continue."

A drone image of The Luna Drive In Cinema at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire - Credit: The Luna Cinema

Knebworth House will have a 400-car capacity each night after successfully hosting drive-in screenings last year.

Luna Cinema's venues will utilise both the highest definition outdoor LED screens and Luna’s traditional digital projection cinema solution.

“We’ve managed to make every aspect of the event fully compliant with social distancing regulations, from the way the tickets are scanned through to the provision of food and drink," added George Wood.

"Audiences can feel confident we have created an experience that is safe so they can have confidence in returning to one of the things we’ve all been missing most in this current lockdown – enjoying a great film on a giant screen under the stars.

"The summer is set to be filled with the triumphant return of open air cinema, with hundreds of Luna screenings planned for the country’s most stunning green spaces, but in the meantime, it’s all about the drive-in and we can’t wait to welcome audiences back for a fantastic Luna drive-in cinema experience.”

A drive-in screening by The Luna Cinema. - Credit: The Luna Cinema

Bringing drive-in into the 21st century, The Luna Cinema will again use its hugely successful bespoke sound system, the only one of its kind in the UK.

This means each car has its own personal wireless speaker so viewers can hear the film in amazing cinematic quality digital sound, without any distractions.

The return of this technology will mean there will be no need to have the car radio running and risk draining the battery.

A selection of food and drink items will be available either as a pre-order with tickets, or ordered from the car on the night using a smart phone and collected in safe, socially-distanced collection points.

A Luna Drive In Cinema screening of Dirty Dancing. - Credit: The Luna Cinema



