The Greatest Showman coming to outdoor cinema screenings at Knebworth House

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 3:00 PM August 14, 2021   
The Luna Cinema at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire

A previous The Luna Cinema screening at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Luna Cinema

"Ladies and gents, this is the moment you've waited for..."  

Outdoor cinema returns to Knebworth next week for four nights of movies under the stars.

Having already hosted drive-in movies earlier in the year, Knebworth House will be the setting for The Luna Cinema's open-air film screenings from Thursday, August 19 to Sunday, August 22.

There's something of a musical theme to The Luna Cinema's four-night residency, with movies to be shown including Moulin Rouge!, The Greatest Showman Sing-a-long, and Rocketman.

Doors open at 6.45pm each night and the movies start around 8.15pm.

With the historic house as a backdrop, the action kicks off on Thursday, August 19 with Baz Luhrman's dazzling 2001 jukebox musical Moulin Rouge! (12A) starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor.

The romantic drama follows a young English poet, Christian (McGregor), who falls in love with the star of the Moulin Rouge, cabaret actress and courtesan Satine (Kidman).

It's the turn of Richard Gere and Julia Roberts to light up the big screen in 1990 romantic comedy Pretty Woman (15) on Friday, August 20.

Gere plays Edward Lewis, a rich corporate businessman and playboy from New York, who hires Vivian Ward (Roberts), a free-spirited Hollywood prostitute, to be his escort for a week.

Naturally, they fall for each other and there's a fairytale ending.

Saturday night will be The Greatest Show (PG) at Knebworth House as The Luna Cinema screens Hugh Jackman's hit musical The Greatest Showman.

The movie comes complete with subtitles for all of the songs, so you can join in. As if you didn't already know the lyrics to tunes such as Rewrite the StarsFrom Now On, and The Greatest Show!

 

Jackman stars as P. T. Barnum, an ambitious showman and entrepreneur who creates Barnum's Circus featuring 'freak' performers. 

The movie also stars Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Keala Settle as bearded lady Lettie Lutz, who sings the Oscar nominated This Is Me.

It's another showman on screen on Sunday, August 22 with Elton John's rise to stardom showcased in musical biopic Rocketman.

Taron Egerton puts in a Golden Globes winning performance as the flamboyant singer.

Elton John and Bernie Taupin's new song for the movie, (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, won an Oscar.


