Hoovesfest family fun day for Therapeutic Hooves
A local non-profit organisation will be hosting an inclusive family fun day to raise awareness of their work.
Therapeutic Hooves, located just outside Tewin village, between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage, is hosting Hoovesfest on Saturday July 30 to raise money for wheelchair accessible facilities.
The organisation offers a relaxing, fun and professional environment where they cater for a wide range of physical, mental and behavioural difficulties.
They welcome all ages and abilities and can accommodate a wide range of physical, mental, behavioural and additional need requirements. They also offer individually tailored one-to-one support through to group bookings for organisations and charities.
Hoovesfest is an inclusive family fun day that will include a main stage hosted by the award-winning Special Occasions Disco and entertainment with live music and guest speakers.
It will also include a picnic area where festival goers can bring their own food or purchase refreshments from local vendors.
There will also be a sports village with rugby hosted by Welwyn Rugby, football by Therapeutics Hooves' very own Therapeutic Thunder and Bike ability with fantastic Herts Disability Sports foundation.
An information village will see many local charities and organisations attending and a stall and craft area will feature people from the local community selling their products and creative items.
Finally is an inflatables and fun area, with the providers donating 30 per cent of their takings to Therapeutic Hooves fundraiser. They will even have a drawing club along with other surprises and special appearances throughout the day.
Danielle Wainhouse, the owner and operator of the organisation and event said: “This will be an amazing, fun, family event to bring the whole community together for what we hope you will agree is a really good cause.”
To book tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/47985623413