Get crafty! Living Crafts festival returns to Hatfield Park
- Credit: Living Crafts
Festival Living Crafts returns to Hatfield this month for four days of arts and crafts fun.
Celebrating British crafting excellence, the UK's number one craft festival is back for its 47th year.
The creative showcase, hosted at Hatfield Park, will be held from Thursday, June 17 to Sunday, June 20 – Father's Day – and promises to offer an exceptional day out for friends and family alike.
Hundreds of independent designer-makers will be retailing their unique crafts as well as offering workshops and demonstrations to offer an educational, aspirational and sociable experience to everyone who attends.
The Living Crafts festival offers visitors more than just a craft show.
A spokesperson said: "Our events are a celebration of the UK’s finest designer-makers, with workshops, entertainment and craft experiences that offer a fun and creative day out for all the family.
"We showcase and retail an inspiring range of design, arts and crafts, and host our always popular artisan food village; a unique space dedicated to British food and drink producers offering traditional treats and some more unusual foodie ideas!"
There's a capacity of 4,000 craft lovers each day.
The Living Crafts spokesperson added: "Our community features the best of independent British contemporary and traditional craft, from jewellery, ceramics, sculpture, art and woodworking to designer fashions and textiles.
"With an ever-growing network of designer-makers we enable craftspeople to link with the general public, creating a creative community for imaginative thinkers and craft lovers."
The first Living Crafts show took place at Hatfield House in 1974, showcasing local craftspeople selling and demonstrating their craft.
With just 35 exhibitors in the first year, Living Crafts continued to grow and in the 10th year included Native American jewellery makers who flew in for the event, and demonstrations by trumpet makers and even cricket ball makers, a skill now lost in this country.
By the time of the 30th anniversary show in 2004, opened by Esther Rantzen, Living Crafts had flourished into one of the largest consumer craft events in Europe, welcoming 500 designer-makers from across the UK.
The show continues to draw crowds from all over the country, with visitors keen to experience hands-on advice from design experts and craftspeople as well as the chance to buy unique handmade arts and crafts directly from the designer-maker.
Event tickets and workshops are on sale via www.livingcrafts.co.uk