News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

The Libertines to play Hatfield House with support from special guests Supergrass

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 10:15 PM November 29, 2021
Updated: 10:21 PM November 29, 2021
The Libertines will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album Up The Bracket with a show at Hatfield House

The Libertines will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album Up The Bracket with a show at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire on July 22 with support from Supergrass. - Credit: The Libertines

Rock band The Libertines have announced a special anniversary concert in Hatfield for next summer with support from Supergrass.

Fronted by Carl Barât and Pete Doherty, The Libertines will play Hatfield House on Friday, July 22, 2022.

The outdoor concert at the Hertfordshire stately home will be one of the band's shows across the UK to mark the 20th anniversary of their era-defining debut album, Up The Bracket.

The Libertines will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album Up The Bracket with a show at Hatfield House

The Libertines will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album Up The Bracket with a show at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire on July 22 with support from Supergrass. - Credit: The Libertines

The other dates announced are at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl, Bute Park in Cardiff and Edinburgh O2 Academy.

The Libertines posted on their Facebook page: "The year 2022 signifies two decades since the release of our debut album ‘UP THE BRACKET’, time flies.

"We’ll be celebrating this milestone with a few special shows and some exciting bits released from the Rough Trade Records vaults."

Tickets for the gigs go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 3.

Most Read

  1. 1 Concerns raised over structural integrity of Shredded Wheat factory building
  2. 2 Hatfield mobile network improvements set to cause TV interference
  3. 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  1. 4 Drug dealer jailed after £9,000 worth of crack cocaine found in bedroom
  2. 5 Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park to temporarily close to the public in January
  3. 6 Mountain bike stolen from Welwyn Garden City shed
  4. 7 Man in stable condition following Hatfield stabbing
  5. 8 Christmas baubles adorn postbox toppers in Hertford crafters' festive yarnbombing event
  6. 9 Welwyn Garden City BID renewed and funding secured following ballot
  7. 10 15 adorable rescue pets in Hertfordshire looking for loving new homes this Christmas

Support in Hatfield Park will come from Caught By The Fuzz and Alright band Supergrass.

Supergrass on stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Supergrass on stage at Latitude this year. The band will support The Libertines at Hatfield House next summer. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fronted by Gaz Coombes, Supergrass' debut album I Should Coco topped the UK charts.

Supergrass posted on social media: "Very pleased to announce we'll be joining @thelibertines at their 20th Anniversary Hatfield House show!

"Be ready... tickets go on sale Friday at 9am."

Music
Hatfield House
Hatfield News
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Google Map image showing Chequers road at the junction with Burrowfield.

Herts Live

Motorcyclist "seriously" injured after car crash in Welwyn Garden City

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
The Eight Bells

Historic Hatfield pub set for exciting £230,000 refurbishment

Dan Mountney

person
Google Maps image of A1000 Great North Road in Brookmans Park, Hertfordshire.

Herts Live

One person injured following car crash on A1000 Great North Road

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Sir Elton John will play two shows at Watford Football Club's Vicarage Road ground in July 2022.

Music

Sir Elton John to play two Hertfordshire shows in 2022

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon