The Libertines will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album Up The Bracket with a show at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire on July 22 with support from Supergrass. - Credit: The Libertines

Rock band The Libertines have announced a special anniversary concert in Hatfield for next summer with support from Supergrass.

Fronted by Carl Barât and Pete Doherty, The Libertines will play Hatfield House on Friday, July 22, 2022.

The outdoor concert at the Hertfordshire stately home will be one of the band's shows across the UK to mark the 20th anniversary of their era-defining debut album, Up The Bracket.

The other dates announced are at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl, Bute Park in Cardiff and Edinburgh O2 Academy.

The Libertines posted on their Facebook page: "The year 2022 signifies two decades since the release of our debut album ‘UP THE BRACKET’, time flies.

"We’ll be celebrating this milestone with a few special shows and some exciting bits released from the Rough Trade Records vaults."

Tickets for the gigs go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 3.

Support in Hatfield Park will come from Caught By The Fuzz and Alright band Supergrass.

Supergrass on stage at Latitude this year. The band will support The Libertines at Hatfield House next summer. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fronted by Gaz Coombes, Supergrass' debut album I Should Coco topped the UK charts.

Supergrass posted on social media: "Very pleased to announce we'll be joining @thelibertines at their 20th Anniversary Hatfield House show!

"Be ready... tickets go on sale Friday at 9am."