The Libertines to play Hatfield House with support from special guests Supergrass
- Credit: The Libertines
Rock band The Libertines have announced a special anniversary concert in Hatfield for next summer with support from Supergrass.
Fronted by Carl Barât and Pete Doherty, The Libertines will play Hatfield House on Friday, July 22, 2022.
The outdoor concert at the Hertfordshire stately home will be one of the band's shows across the UK to mark the 20th anniversary of their era-defining debut album, Up The Bracket.
The other dates announced are at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl, Bute Park in Cardiff and Edinburgh O2 Academy.
The Libertines posted on their Facebook page: "The year 2022 signifies two decades since the release of our debut album ‘UP THE BRACKET’, time flies.
"We’ll be celebrating this milestone with a few special shows and some exciting bits released from the Rough Trade Records vaults."
Tickets for the gigs go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 3.
Most Read
- 1 Concerns raised over structural integrity of Shredded Wheat factory building
- 2 Hatfield mobile network improvements set to cause TV interference
- 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 4 Drug dealer jailed after £9,000 worth of crack cocaine found in bedroom
- 5 Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park to temporarily close to the public in January
- 6 Mountain bike stolen from Welwyn Garden City shed
- 7 Man in stable condition following Hatfield stabbing
- 8 Christmas baubles adorn postbox toppers in Hertford crafters' festive yarnbombing event
- 9 Welwyn Garden City BID renewed and funding secured following ballot
- 10 15 adorable rescue pets in Hertfordshire looking for loving new homes this Christmas
Support in Hatfield Park will come from Caught By The Fuzz and Alright band Supergrass.
Fronted by Gaz Coombes, Supergrass' debut album I Should Coco topped the UK charts.
Supergrass posted on social media: "Very pleased to announce we'll be joining @thelibertines at their 20th Anniversary Hatfield House show!
"Be ready... tickets go on sale Friday at 9am."