Liam Gallagher adds more UK 2022 shows after selling out Knebworth Park dates

Alan Davies

Published: 6:30 PM October 11, 2021   
Liam Gallagher has added extra UK dates for 2022.

Liam Gallagher has added more UK dates for 2022 due to phenomenal demand after selling out two shows at Knebworth Park.

The former Oasis frontman will visit Knebworth on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022.

After selling out both Knebworth concerts within the day of going on sale, Liam Gallagher has now added headline dates in Manchester and Glasgow, Scotland.

The Manchester City supporter will play Manchester Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, June 1 with support from The Streets and Goat Girl.

Liam Gallagher will also play Glasgow's Hampden Park on Sunday, June 26, 2022 with support from Kasabian and Goat Girl.

Tickets go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday, October 15 via www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.gigsandtours.com, and www.livenation.co.uk. 

Knebworth general admission ticket holders have the chance to swap tickets for the new dates. Details of how to switch from Knebworth to either of the new shows is below.

Liam says: “I'm super proud to announce I’m doing a gig in my hometown of Manchester on 1st June 2022 - home of the champions of English football Manchester City.

"Also can't wait to play Glasgow’s famous Hampden Park on 26th June 2022, C'MON YOU KNOW LG x”


How to get tickets for Liam Gallagher's UK 2022 dates

Liam Gallagher is set to release his new album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ on May 27 as he looks to score a fourth consecutive number one UK record.

Fans who pre-order ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ by 3pm on Wednesday, October 13 will receive access to a pre-sale for tickets that opens at 9.30am on Thursday, October 14.

Remaining Manchester and Glasgow tickets will then go on general sale on Friday, October 15 via www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.gigsandtours.com, and www.livenation.co.uk.

For Glasgow, tickets are also available via www.gigsinscotland.com and www.sec.co.uk.

These new headline dates see Liam return to Manchester Etihad Stadium and Glasgow Hampden Park for the first time since Oasis’ infamous stadium tour in 2005.

Liam Gallagher has added shows in Manchester and Glasgow for June 2022.

The sold-out Knebworth Park shows will also see Liam return to the site where Oasis famously played two unforgettable nights there in 1996.

If you are a ticket holder for Knebworth Park 2022 and wish to exchange your general admission ticket for the same at either Manchester or Glasgow, contact your point of purchase via the relevant links by noon on Wednesday, October 13, and an exchange can be facilitated.


LIAM GALLAGHER UK 2022 TOUR DATES:

  • Wednesday, June 1, 2022 - Etihad Stadium, Manchester
    Plus The Streets and Goat Girl.
  • Friday, June 3, 2022 - Knebworth Park – SOLD OUT
    Plus Kasabian and more to be announced.
  • Saturday, June 4, 2022 - Knebworth Park – SOLD OUT
    Plus Kasabian, Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl.
  • Sunday, June 26, 2022 - Hampden Park, Glasgow
    Plus Kasabian and Goat Girl.





