Liam Gallagher plays the first of two solo gigs at Knebworth Park tonight (Friday, June 3) with his show set to include a number of Oasis classics.

Rock icon Liam is due on stage around 9pm – 26 years after playing two nights at the historic Hertfordshire concert venue with Oasis in 1996.

Ahead of the biggest solo shows of his career to date, Liam Gallagher has confirmed on Twitter that his setlist for Knebworth 2022 will be the same as his huge Manchester homecoming date at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, June 1.

This morning he posted on social media the message: "GOOD MORNING KNEBWORTH LG x"

In response to one fan asking 'are you treating Knebworth to the same setlist as Manchester?', Liam replied: "I am"

The 80,000 fans attending Knebworth tonight can expect to hear a mixture of Liam Gallagher's solo material alongside Oasis favourites.

At Manchester City's Etihad Stadium he opened with Oasis song Hello before launching into Rock 'n' Roll Star – a track surprisingly missing from Oasis' Knebworth 1996 concerts – and Morning Glory.

Solo songs Wall of Glass, Shockwave and Why Me? Why Not. followed before playing Everything's Electric and Better Days from new album C'MON YOU KNOW, which is expected to top the UK charts this evening.

Liam Gallagher released his third studio album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ on May 27, 2022. - Credit: Warner Records / Supplied by Live Nation

Other Oasis tracks in the Manchester set included Stand by Me, Slide Away and a live debut for Roll It Over, the closing track from album Standing on the Shoulder of Giants.

He closed the main part of his set with More Power, C'mon You Know, Diamond in the Dark, The River and Once.

Liam Gallagher's first encore in Manchester featured Oasis singles Some Might Say, Cigarettes & Alcohol, Supersonic, Wonderwall and Live Forever.

He returned for a second encore of classic Oasis song Champagne Supernova.

Concert promoters Live Nation have reminded ticket holders to plan your day and travel in advance. It is also a cashless event.

Supporting Liam Gallagher at Knebworth on both nights will be special guests Kasabian.

Ahead of their massive shows with Liam Gallagher at Knebworth this weekend, Kasabian have dropped ’Chemicals’, the third track from their highly-anticipated new album The Alchemist’s Euphoria, out August 5 on Columbia Records.

Kasabian will support Liam Gallagher at his two Knebworth Park shows. - Credit: Neil Bedford

It is written by Serge Pizzorno and produced by Serge and Fraser T Smith, with mixing from Spike Stent.

Of the new album Serge adds: “One thing about this record I feel over the other ones, is it definitely feels like a body of work that belongs together.

"It was a beautiful moment in mastering hearing it as a piece. I think it really holds up in our seven albums….The Magnificent Seven."

Known for their blistering live shows, Kasabian have announced a run of UK shows this winter, including a date at London’s Alexandra Palace on October 29.

Kasabian are Serge Pizzorno, bassist Chris Edwards, drummer Ian Matthews and guitarist Tim Carter.





Liam Gallagher's Etihad Stadium, Manchester, setlist from June 1, 2022

Hello

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Morning Glory

Wall of Glass

Shockwave

Why Me? Why Not.

Everything's Electric

Better Days

Stand by Me

Roll It Over

Slide Away

More Power

C'mon You Know

Diamond in the Dark

The River

Once

Encore:

Some Might Say

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Supersonic

Wonderwall

Live Forever

Encore 2:

Champagne Supernova



