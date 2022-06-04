Gallery

Liam Gallagher on the first night at Knebworth Park. - Credit: Rob Ryder

Liam Gallagher made a triumphant return to Knebworth Park on Friday night – 26 years after Oasis had rocked the same Hertfordshire venue.

When he first announced his Platinum Jubilee weekend gigs last year, some doubted whether Liam could emulate Oasis' two epic nights at Knebworth on his own.

Liam Gallagher on stage at Knebworth Park on Friday, June 3. - Credit: Rob Ryder

However, on the day he scored his fourth UK solo number one album with new release C'MON YOU KNOW, Liam wowed both Oasis fans who had been there at Knebworth in 1996 and a new generation of fans.

As he said last year ahead of the gigs, "This is history - part two!"

Like the true rock star he is, Gallagher had the huge Knebworth crowd rocking to Oasis classics and more recent solo material.

Liam Gallagher on stage at Knebworth Park on Friday, June 3. - Credit: Rob Ryder

And just as in 1996, Liam was joined on stage for (What's the Story) Morning Glory? closer Champagne Supernova by legendary Stones Roses guitarist John Squire as fireworks exploded over Knebworth Park.

Earlier in the day, Liam Gallagher arrived in style at Knebworth House by helicopter with his mum Peggy.

Rock 'n' Roll Star Liam Gallagher on stage at Knebworth Park on Friday, June 3. - Credit: Rob Ryder

After support from the likes of Paolo Nutini and Kasabian on night one, the swaggering former Oasis frontman took to the stage to the strains of 'F***** in the Bushes' and declared: “Knebworth! I am here, you are here – we are all together!”

Dressed in a white parka, Liam then launched into Hello, the first track from (What's the Story) Morning Glory?.

Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park on Friday, June 3. - Credit: Rob Ryder

The rock icon followed with Rock 'n' Roll Star, the Definitely Maybe album opener that was strangely omitted from Oasis' Knebworth 1996 setlist.

A dozen of the 22 tracks Liam performed were Oasis songs.

Liam Gallagher on stage at Knebworth Park on Friday, June 3, 2022. - Credit: Rob Ryder

Aside from fan favourites from Definitely Maybe and (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, he also played a crowd-pleasing Stand By Me from Be Here Now, and there was a rare live performance of Roll It Over, the epic Standing on the Shoulder of Giants album closer.

Solo cuts from his latest No.1 album included single Everything's Electric, co-written by Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, More Power, Diamond in the Dark, and Better Days.

Liam Gallagher on stage at Knebworth Park on Friday, June 3. - Credit: Rob Ryder

A run of Oasis singles Some Might Say, Cigarettes & Alcohol, Supersonic, Wonderwall and Live Forever brought memories of Knebworth 1996 flooding back.

Champagne Supernova with special guest John Squire was the icing on the cake for the thousands of fans that flocked to Knebworth 2022. As Liam would say, "Biblical!"

Paolo Nutini supporting Liam Gallagher on the first day at Knebworth Park on June 3. - Credit: Rob Ryder

Paolo Nutini supporting Liam Gallagher on the first day at Knebworth Park on June 3. - Credit: Rob Ryder

In a nod to Oasis, Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini had earlier included a cover of Half the World Away in his support slot.

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno on stage on the first night of Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park gigs. - Credit: Rob Ryder

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno on stage on the first night of Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park gigs. - Credit: Rob Ryder

Leicester rockers Kasabian lit the fuse for what was to follow, with Fire a standout in their explosive set.

Now fronted by Serge Pizzorno following Tom Meighan's departure, Kasabian warmed up the crowd perfectly for the main event.

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno on stage on the first night of Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park gigs. - Credit: Rob Ryder

Posting a video on Instagram of the first night at Knebworth, Liam Gallagher wrote: "I wanna thank everyone who was at KNEBWORTH last night big up the Pastels big up the Sniffers and big up Paulo and big up Kasabian and most of all the beautiful people you looked and sounded wait for it …………….,.. BIBLICAL/CELESTIAL/MAJESTICAL/APPROACHABLE/HUMBLE LG x"

Amyl & The Sniffers supporting Liam Gallagher on the first day at Knebworth Park on June 3. - Credit: Rob Ryder

The crowd at Liam Gallagher's Knebworth gig - Credit: Rob Ryder

The crowd at Liam Gallagher's Knebworth gig - Credit: Rob Ryder

Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park setlist from June 3, 2022

Hello

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Morning Glory

Wall of Glass

Shockwave

Everything's Electric

Better Days

Why Me? Why Not.

Stand by Me

Roll It Over

Slide Away

More Power

C'mon You Know

Diamond in the Dark

The River

Once

Some Might Say

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Supersonic

Wonderwall

Live Forever

Champagne Supernova (with John Squire).



