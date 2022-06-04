Gallery
In Pictures: Liam Gallagher in concert at Knebworth Park
- Credit: Rob Ryder
Liam Gallagher made a triumphant return to Knebworth Park on Friday night – 26 years after Oasis had rocked the same Hertfordshire venue.
When he first announced his Platinum Jubilee weekend gigs last year, some doubted whether Liam could emulate Oasis' two epic nights at Knebworth on his own.
However, on the day he scored his fourth UK solo number one album with new release C'MON YOU KNOW, Liam wowed both Oasis fans who had been there at Knebworth in 1996 and a new generation of fans.
As he said last year ahead of the gigs, "This is history - part two!"
Like the true rock star he is, Gallagher had the huge Knebworth crowd rocking to Oasis classics and more recent solo material.
And just as in 1996, Liam was joined on stage for (What's the Story) Morning Glory? closer Champagne Supernova by legendary Stones Roses guitarist John Squire as fireworks exploded over Knebworth Park.
Earlier in the day, Liam Gallagher arrived in style at Knebworth House by helicopter with his mum Peggy.
After support from the likes of Paolo Nutini and Kasabian on night one, the swaggering former Oasis frontman took to the stage to the strains of 'F***** in the Bushes' and declared: “Knebworth! I am here, you are here – we are all together!”
Most Read
- 1 Liam Gallagher set times announced for Knebworth Park concerts
- 2 Liam Gallagher's expected setlist for Knebworth Park concert features classic Oasis tracks
- 3 'Trespasser on the track' stopped trains through Potters Bar
- 4 Who is playing when at Slam Dunk Festival 2022: Set times announced for Hatfield Park
- 5 Bumper-to-bumper queues on A1(M) before Liam Gallagher concert at Knebworth
- 6 In Pictures: Liam Gallagher in concert at Knebworth Park
- 7 Teen driver arrested and one in hospital after Audi crash in Brookmans Park
- 8 The 23 Hertfordshire people on the Queen's Jubilee birthday honours list
- 9 Welwyn Garden City’s new-look Anniversary Gardens reopen
- 10 Road closures near Hatfield Station on Saturday as Slam Dunk Festival returns
Dressed in a white parka, Liam then launched into Hello, the first track from (What's the Story) Morning Glory?.
The rock icon followed with Rock 'n' Roll Star, the Definitely Maybe album opener that was strangely omitted from Oasis' Knebworth 1996 setlist.
A dozen of the 22 tracks Liam performed were Oasis songs.
Aside from fan favourites from Definitely Maybe and (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, he also played a crowd-pleasing Stand By Me from Be Here Now, and there was a rare live performance of Roll It Over, the epic Standing on the Shoulder of Giants album closer.
Solo cuts from his latest No.1 album included single Everything's Electric, co-written by Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, More Power, Diamond in the Dark, and Better Days.
A run of Oasis singles Some Might Say, Cigarettes & Alcohol, Supersonic, Wonderwall and Live Forever brought memories of Knebworth 1996 flooding back.
Champagne Supernova with special guest John Squire was the icing on the cake for the thousands of fans that flocked to Knebworth 2022. As Liam would say, "Biblical!"
In a nod to Oasis, Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini had earlier included a cover of Half the World Away in his support slot.
Leicester rockers Kasabian lit the fuse for what was to follow, with Fire a standout in their explosive set.
Now fronted by Serge Pizzorno following Tom Meighan's departure, Kasabian warmed up the crowd perfectly for the main event.
Posting a video on Instagram of the first night at Knebworth, Liam Gallagher wrote: "I wanna thank everyone who was at KNEBWORTH last night big up the Pastels big up the Sniffers and big up Paulo and big up Kasabian and most of all the beautiful people you looked and sounded wait for it …………….,.. BIBLICAL/CELESTIAL/MAJESTICAL/APPROACHABLE/HUMBLE LG x"
Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park setlist from June 3, 2022
- Hello
- Rock 'n' Roll Star
- Morning Glory
- Wall of Glass
- Shockwave
- Everything's Electric
- Better Days
- Why Me? Why Not.
- Stand by Me
- Roll It Over
- Slide Away
- More Power
- C'mon You Know
- Diamond in the Dark
- The River
- Once
- Some Might Say
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- Supersonic
- Wonderwall
- Live Forever
- Champagne Supernova (with John Squire).