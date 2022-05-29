Liam Gallagher will play two nights at Knebworth Park on June 3 and June 4 - Credit: Greg Williams

The first weekend in June marks the long-awaited return to Knebworth Park for Oasis ‘Rock 'n' Roll Star’ Liam Gallagher.

Twenty-six years on from Oasis’ record-breaking two nights at the Hertfordshire stately home of rock, Liam Gallagher returns – but this time around it’s just Liam.

Armed with a new album, C'MON YOU KNOW, Liam is ready for the biggest solo gigs of his career to date – as he says, "This is history - Part Two".

The Everything's Electric and Better Days singer heads to Knebworth Park over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4.

The shows will be the first huge post-pandemic headline concerts held at Knebworth and the first major non-festival gigs at the venue in a decade.

Liam Gallagher will play two huge gigs at Knebworth Park on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022. - Credit: Liam Gallagher Instagram

While Knebworth hosted Sonisphere Festival in 2014 with Iron Maiden and Metallica headlining, and the Cool Britannia Festival twice after that in 2018 and 2019, Liam Gallagher's eagerly awaited gigs will be the first by a band or solo act at the venue since Red Hot Chili Peppers back in 2012.

The concerts will also be the biggest at Knebworth since Angels singer Robbie Williams entertained fans over three nights in 2003.

After initially selling out both dates, extra tickets for Liam Gallagher at Knebworth were released in April. Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.

Liam Gallagher single Everything’s Electric was co-written by Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl. - Credit: Ryan Buchanan

As the stage goes up in the Hertfordshire park, Knebworth House's Henry Lytton Cobbold is delighted to see historic gigs return.

“It’s great to be back doing what only Britain’s largest single stage venue can do," said Henry.

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers on stage during the band's Knebworth show in 2012. - Credit: Kevin Lines / Archant

"This is Knebworth Park’s first ‘headline’ event (as opposed to weekend festival) since the Red Hot Chili Peppers 10 years ago, and its biggest since Robbie Williams 19 years ago.

Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Knebworth Park in 2012. - Credit: Kevin Lines / Archant

"We were thrilled by the excitement that the ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ film generated, showing a whole new generation how awesome a Knebworth concert crowd can be.

"Now they get to experience it themselves with Liam’s triumphant return.

Oasis at Knebworth in 1995. - Credit: PA

"I am sure this will be one they’ll be telling their kids about in 25 years’ time.”

Liam will be joined by a line-up that includes Kasabian on both days.

Support on the Friday comes from special guest Paolo Nutini. The June 3 bill also features Amyl & The Sniffers and Pastel.

As well as Kasabian, the line-up includes special guest Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl on the Saturday.

Liam Gallagher released his third studio album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ on May 27, 2022. - Credit: Warner Records / Supplied by Live Nation

To coincide with Friday’s release of his third solo album, C’MON YOU KNOW, Liam has partnered with Selfridges to create an exclusive new collection of clothing and merchandise.

The range offers a selection of must-have looks for fans who are attending his huge Knebworth Park shows on June 3 and June 4.

The Liam Gallagher x Selfridges collaboration. Liam Gallagher plays two nights at Knebworth Park in June. - Credit: Gavin Bond

All of the products are now available from three key Selfridges stores: London; Manchester Exchange Square; and Manchester Trafford Centre.

The Liam Gallagher x Selfridges collaboration includes Liam’s own personally designed clothing for Nigel Cabourn, as well as upcycled jackets from Barbour, a collection with C.P. Company, sunglasses from Finlay, a smock from Sage Nation, and a parka, anorak and bucket hat from Snow Peak.

The Liam Gallagher x Selfridges collaboration - Credit: Gavin Bond

Sam Eldridge, from Liam Gallagher's management team, said: "Liam Gallagher is not only one of the greatest rock stars of all time but a true fashion icon and pioneer whose style and influence can be seen from high streets to festival fields across the country.

"We are delighted to be partnering with the iconic Selfridges store for these unique events, that celebrate Liam's style, with limited edition pieces from brands – Barbour, C.P. Company, Finlay, Nigel Cabourn And Sage Nation – that have been part of Liam's story since the beginning.

"We are also very happy to be collaborating with Manchester Fashion Institute, inspiring the next generation of innovators and creatives."

The partnership was driven by the licensing and retail team from Warner Music’s WMX.

Sophie Bishop, director of retail merchandise A&R at WMX, said: “Liam is not only a legendary artist and frontman but he is also a fashion and cultural icon.

"This collaboration brings together Liam’s unique style with world-class brands and celebrates his incredible new album and upcoming Knebworth shows."



