News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

Liam Gallagher tickets selling fast for Knebworth Park 2022 concerts

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 1:56 PM October 8, 2021   
Liam Gallagher will play Knebworth Park on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Liam Gallagher will play Knebworth Park on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022. - Credit: Live Nation Entertainment

Liam Gallagher is expected to sell out his two Knebworth Park concerts – 26 years after Oasis played two nights at the same Hertfordshire estate.

The former Oasis frontman announced last week a headline gig at Knebworth Park for Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Following Thursday's presale for those who have pre-ordered the Live Forever singer's forthcoming third studio album, C'MON YOU KNOW, promoters added a second Knebworth date due to "phenomenal demand".

Tickets for both dates went on general sale at 10am today (Friday, October 8) and look likely to sell out, judging by the numbers logging onto Ticketmaster this morning. 

When this paper tried to buy tickets via official outlet Ticketmaster at 10.40am, we were initially 43,168 in the queue for the extra Friday show.

General admission standing tickets cost £73.10 each, via Ticketmaster, which is reporting "low availability" for the June 4 show.

Applying for Saturday general admission tickets via Ticketmaster now redirects to the Friday concert. 

Liam Gallagher has added a second date at Knebworth Park for Friday, June 3, 2022.

Liam Gallagher has added a second date at Knebworth Park for Friday, June 3, 2022. - Credit: LIve Nation

Liam Gallagher, Kasabian and more acts to be announced will play Knebworth on Friday, June 3, 2022. 

Most Read

  1. 1 How to get tickets for Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park shows
  2. 2 Liam Gallagher adds second Knebworth Park show for June 2022
  3. 3 CCTV images released after Co-op wine theft
  1. 4 Drug dealers plead guilty to selling cocaine from shoe box
  2. 5 Vegan market coming to Welwyn Garden City this weekend
  3. 6 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  4. 7 Ridgeway schoolgirl's winning design for city of the future
  5. 8 Go-ahead for 160 homes on village Green Belt after inspector overrules refusal
  6. 9 Liam Gallagher to play huge Knebworth Park concert next summer
  7. 10 Up-and-coming Welwyn Garden City film director set to release spy thriller

On Saturday, June 4, Liam Gallagher will be joined by Kasabian, Mercury Prize-winning special guest Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl.

Liam Gallagher is set to release his new album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ on May 27, 2022.

Liam Gallagher is set to release his new album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ on May 27, 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Live Nation


Music
Knebworth House
Visit Hertfordshire
Knebworth News
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The film crew's base in the car park at The Galleria in Hatfield.

Film

Filming taking place at The Galleria in Hatfield

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Filming taking place at the Euro Supermarket in Hatfield Town Centre on September 29, 2021.

TV

Filming spotted at Hatfield town centre supermarket

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Bike marking event in Welwyn Garden City a success

Hatfield officer sacked for texts about 18-year-old barmaid

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Tottenham Hotspur's Kazaiah Sterling during the UEFA Champions League match with Apoel Nicossia in December 2017

Football

Potters Bar Town hand debut to former Tottenham Hotspur striker

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon