Published: 1:56 PM October 8, 2021

Liam Gallagher will play Knebworth Park on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022. - Credit: Live Nation Entertainment

Liam Gallagher is expected to sell out his two Knebworth Park concerts – 26 years after Oasis played two nights at the same Hertfordshire estate.

The former Oasis frontman announced last week a headline gig at Knebworth Park for Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Following Thursday's presale for those who have pre-ordered the Live Forever singer's forthcoming third studio album, C'MON YOU KNOW, promoters added a second Knebworth date due to "phenomenal demand".

Tickets for both dates went on general sale at 10am today (Friday, October 8) and look likely to sell out, judging by the numbers logging onto Ticketmaster this morning.

When this paper tried to buy tickets via official outlet Ticketmaster at 10.40am, we were initially 43,168 in the queue for the extra Friday show.

General admission standing tickets cost £73.10 each, via Ticketmaster, which is reporting "low availability" for the June 4 show.

Applying for Saturday general admission tickets via Ticketmaster now redirects to the Friday concert.

Liam Gallagher has added a second date at Knebworth Park for Friday, June 3, 2022. - Credit: LIve Nation

Liam Gallagher, Kasabian and more acts to be announced will play Knebworth on Friday, June 3, 2022.

On Saturday, June 4, Liam Gallagher will be joined by Kasabian, Mercury Prize-winning special guest Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl.

Liam Gallagher is set to release his new album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ on May 27, 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Live Nation



