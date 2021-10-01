Video
Liam Gallagher to play huge Knebworth Park concert next summer
- Credit: Live Nation Entertainment
Liam Gallagher has announced a huge Knebworth Park concert for next summer – 26 years after Oasis played two nights at the Hertfordshire venue.
The former Oasis frontman will return to Knebworth House on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Opening the iconic Knebworth Park stage on June 4 will be Goat Girl, Fat White Family, very special guest Michael Kiwanuka and Kasabian.
Liam posted on Instagram: "I'm absolutely buzzing to announce that on 4th June 2022 I'll be playing Knebworth. It's gonna be biblical. C'mon You Know. LG x"
The Knebworth Park show will see Liam return to the site where Oasis famously played two unforgettable nights there in August 1996.
The 25th anniversary of the Oasis shows was marked with the release of the feature-length documentary ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’, which NME described as “an era-defining gig that will live forever".
The Knebworth Park gig will be the biggest show of Liam’s solo career to date.
It follows his triumphant return to touring this summer with headline sets at Reading, Leeds and TRNSMT alongside a free gig for NHS staff at The O2.
Fans who pre-order new Liam Gallagher album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ by 3pm on Wednesday, October 6 will receive access to a pre-sale for Knebworth Park tickets that opens at 10am on Thursday, October 7.
Remaining tickets will then go on general sale on Friday, October 8 at LiveNation.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk/LGKnebworth.
Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park is a Festival Republic, Live Nation and SJM Concerts presentation.