Liam Gallagher set times announced for Knebworth Park concerts

Author

Alan Davies

Published: 3:56 PM May 31, 2022
Liam Gallagher will play gigs at Knebworth Park on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4.

Liam Gallagher will play two huge gigs at Knebworth Park on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Set times have been announced for Liam Gallagher's two huge concerts at Knebworth this weekend.

The former Oasis frontman, 49, returns to Knebworth Park on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 for the biggest solo shows of his career.

Set to top the UK album charts this week with new release C'MON YOU KNOW, Liam Gallagher is due on stage at Knebworth at 9pm both nights.

Gates to the arena open at 11am, with the opening DJs starting at noon.

Here are the Liam Gallagher stage times for his two Knebworth 2022 gigs.

Friday, June 3, 2022:

  • Gates open: 11am
  • Opening DJ - Abbie McCarthy: 12pm
  • Pastel: 2.45pm
  • Amyl & The Sniffers: 4pm
  • Paolo Nutini: 5.30pm
  • Kasabian: 7.15pm
  • Liam Gallagher: 9pm

Saturday, June 4, 2022:

  • Gates open: 11am
  • Opening DJ - Jack Saunders: 12pm
  • Goat Girl: 2.45pm
  • Fat White Family: 4pm
  • Michael Kiwanuka: 5.30pm
  • Kasabian: 7.15pm
  • Liam Gallagher: 9pm

* subject to change.

Liam Gallagher is set to claim his fourth UK number one solo album on Friday with C’MON YOU KNOW.

The former Oasis frontman topped the charts in 2017 with As You Were and with Why Me? Why Not. in 2019.

Liam Gallagher also scored a number one with his live MTV Unplugged album in 2020.

Liam Gallagher released his third studio album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ on May 27, 2022.

Liam Gallagher released his third studio album 'C'MON YOU KNOW' on May 27, 2022.


Oasis chalked up eight UK number one albums, seven studio efforts and compilation Time Flies... 1994–2009.

Oasis returned to the UK top five last year with the 25th anniversary release of live album Knebworth 96.

