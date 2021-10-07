Breaking

Published: 6:54 PM October 7, 2021 Updated: 7:05 PM October 7, 2021

Liam Gallagher will now play Knebworth Park on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022 - Credit: Live Nation Entertainment

Liam Gallagher has added a second Knebworth Park show for June 2022 – before tickets even go on general sale.

The former Oasis frontman had announced a massive solo show at Knebworth for Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Due to phenomenal pre-sale demand, promoters have already added a second concert.

Liam Gallagher will now also play Knebworth Park on Friday, June 3, 2022.

He will be supported by Kasabian both nights.

Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl will also play the Saturday.

The rest of the Friday line-up joining Liam Gallagher and Kasabian on June 3 has yet to be announced.

Tickets for both Hertfordshire dates go on general sale at 10am on Friday, October 8, 2021 at LiveNation.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk/LGKnebworth.

Liam said on adding a second date: "I wanna thank everyone who bought tickets for my Knebworth gig."

He added: "If you didn’t get a ticket I’m gonna do another night this is history c’mon you know LG x"

Liam Gallagher has added a second date at Knebworth Park for Friday, June 3, 2022. - Credit: LIve Nation

The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Oasis, and Robbie Williams have all played Knebworth Park concerts since their inception in 1974.

But Liam Gallagher’s two June 2022 gigs will be the first major non-festival shows since June 23, 2012 when Red Hot Chili Peppers played Knebworth.

“We are absolutely delighted to be back hosting a headline music event in Knebworth Park in 2022,” said Knebworth's Henry Lytton Cobbold.

“It’s been 10 years since the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and almost 20 years since Robbie Williams.”

Since that RHCP gig, the Hertfordshire venue has hosted electronic dance music event Eastern Electrics in 2013, and the 2014 Sonisphere Festival, which was headlined by The Prodigy, Iron Maiden and Metallica.

Four years later, the Britpop-inspired 10,000-capacity Cool Britannia Festival was first held on the Knebworth estate with Happy Mondays and Ocean Colour Scene topping the 2018 bill.

James and Basement Jaxx, with a DJ set, headlined the 2019 Cool Britannia Festival.

Then COVID came and forced the live events industry to be mothballed, with gigs and large-scale festivals postponed.

Henry Lytton Cobbold in front of an Oasis Knebworth publicity poster. - Credit: Archant

So Liam Gallagher returning to Knebworth 26 years after Oasis played two era-defining nights at the Hertfordshire stately home in August 1996 is a big deal.

“The reality is that not many artists nowadays can fill the UK’s biggest single stage venue,” added Knebworth House custodian Henry.

“There aren’t the massive rock bands around today like Led Zeppelin (Knebworth 1979) and Queen (Knebworth 1986), or indeed Oasis (Knebworth 1996).

“But the film Oasis Knebworth 1996, that came out a couple of weeks ago, reminds how spectacular and unique a capacity Knebworth Park concert is, and if you are an artist big enough to play Knebworth, surely you want the challenge?

“That film played in cinemas around the world, and has become the highest grossing documentary of the year so far.

“I can’t imagine anybody who’s seen it not wanting to be at Knebworth Park next summer to see Liam Gallagher – so I think, in 2022, we do indeed have an artist big enough for Knebworth Park!”

Liam Gallagher will now play Knebworth Park on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022 - Credit: Live Nation Entertainment

Last year, Kaiser Chiefs, a DJ set from Basement Jaxx, and Rick Astley all played Knebworth at the Pub in the Park’s Garden Party.

While those drive-in shows signalled a welcome return for live music, Liam Gallagher’s show will recall the halcyon days of Knebworth concerts.

Roll on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022!

Liam Gallagher is set to release his new album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ on May 27, 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Live Nation



