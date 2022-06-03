File photo of Liam Gallagher, who has secured his fourth solo UK number one album with his latest release C'MON YOU KNOW. - Credit: PA

Liam Gallagher has secured his fourth solo UK number one album with his latest release, C’MON YOU KNOW.

The news was announced this evening (Friday) ahead of the former Oasis frontman taking the stage for the first of his two nights at Knebworth Park.

Rock icon Gallagher, 49, has previously achieved the top spot as a solo artist with debut album As You Were in 2017, follow-up Why Me? Why Not. in 2019, and his MTV Unplugged live release in 2020.

Liam Gallagher's third studio album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ has topped the UK charts. - Credit: Warner Records / Supplied by Live Nation

The Manchester-born singer also boasts a second simultaneous new entry on the official albums chart top five today (June 3), with his latest live album, Down By The River Thames, sitting at number four.

Liam posted a video on his Instagram page thanking fans for buying the two releases.

He posted: "Thanks 🙏 to everyone who bought C'mon you know and Down by the River Thames No1 and No4 in the charts whoever said Rock n Roll is dead needs a good slap 👋 with a wet sock 🧦 anyways thanks once again LG x"

The former Oasis star’s recent success on the Official Charts Company album charts draws him level with brother Noel, with 12 career No.1 albums.

Oasis’ seven studio albums all hit number one, as did 'best of' compilation Time Flies... 1994–2009, while Noel Gallagher has a further three chart-topping studio albums under his belt with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, as well as a number one greatest hits album.

Liam Gallagher is set to perform two huge shows at Knebworth Park over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend, almost 26 years after Oasis famously played the Hertfordshire venue in 1996.

Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, Gallagher said: “What do we have here? Another Number One record brothers and sisters. Thanks to everyone who has bought C’mon You Know and Down By The River.

“I’m buzzing, you’re very kind. Thanks everyone and I’ll see you again.”

Following tonight's June 3 gig, Liam Gallagher is due to play Knebworth Park again on Saturday, June 4.







