Liam Gallagher and sons star in new Sky special '48 Hours at Rockfield' ahead of Knebworth Park return
- Credit: ©Sky UK Ltd
Ahead of Liam Gallagher's huge Knebworth Park concerts in June, Sky will be airing an unmissable one-off special, Liam Gallagher 48 Hours at Rockfield.
The new 60-minute documentary airs on Sky Max and Sky Arts this month featuring exclusive session performances from the legendary Oasis frontman and insight from his sons, Lennon and Gene.
The show will be simulcast on Sky Max, Sky Arts (Freeview Channel 11), and NOW at 9pm on Tuesday, May 24.
Liam Gallagher 48 Hours at Rockfield will give viewers unparalleled access to the rock star, as he heads to the famous Rockfield Studios in Wales with his sons, Lennon and Gene, for 48 hours of music, memories and mayhem.
Liam Gallagher said of the filming: "It was great to go back to Rockfield after all these years and see the old firm looking so well.
"It brought back many memories, of which I can't remember LGx"
Ahead of the release of his new studio album, C’Mon You Know, and a jam-packed summer of gigs including two nights at Knebworth on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, Liam wants to relax with his sons in two of his favourite places – the studio and the pub – and he’s invited us along for the ride.
Featuring intimate session performances cut with candid conversations and family banter, the new show provides a unique insight into Liam’s life, past and present.
At the famous Rockfield Studios – the first residential recording studio and host to the likes of Iggy Pop, Black Sabbath, Queen and a once little-known band called Oasis – viewers will see Liam perform exclusive tracks from his upcoming album, plus two Oasis classics.
Between these studio sessions, Liam is captured at his most content, chatting candidly about music, songwriting and his upcoming tour which sees him return to Knebworth – scene of Oasis' famous 1996 concerts.
As he later relaxes at a Welsh country pub over a pint and a game of pool with sons Lennon and Gene, Liam opens up about all the important stuff: approaching 50, fatherhood, family, his biggest regrets, greatest achievements, loves and hates, one-liners, his rock 'n' roll career, performing at Knebworth Park, big nights out, lockdown and the Queen.
Always honest, always funny and entertaining – this is Liam with his guard down, playing some tunes and hanging out with his sons and his band.
In the words of the man himself: “It's gonna be biblical!”
Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts, said: “If the Sky Arts team were to compile a list of national treasures Liam Gallagher would be right up there.
"He embodies the joy and the danger of rock 'n' roll and his new material sits comfortably with Oasis at its best.
"We’re pleased to welcome him as the new problem child in the Sky Arts family.”
Kate Shepherd, managing director of Warner Music Entertainment UK, said: “Liam is truly a man of the people and this documentary captures him in his most natural environment – playing with his band, interacting with the locals and being with his sons.
"It was a special moment to witness Liam return to Rockfield, one of Britain’s most iconic studios, after 27 years.
"Fans are going to love the intimate moments we caught and how the real Liam shines through.
"We’re delighted to be able partner with Sky on this.”
Liam Gallagher 48 Hours at Rockfield will be simulcast on Sky Max, Sky Arts (Freeview Channel 11) and streaming service NOW for the first time at 9pm on Tuesday, 24th May 2022.