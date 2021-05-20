New Fast & Furious 9 UK release date announced

Video

Published: 6:17 PM May 20, 2021 Updated: 7:17 PM May 20, 2021

Fast and Furious 9 - Dom (Vin Diesel) and Jakob (John Cena) in F9, directed by Justin Lin. Picture: Giles Keyte/Universal Studios - Credit: 2020 UNIVERSAL STUDIOS

Universal Pictures have brought forward the UK release date of the new Fast & Furious 9 movie.

The much-delayed F9 blockbuster was due to hit cinema screens in the UK from July 8, 2021.

However, Universal Pictures UK confirmed on Instagram today (May 20) that the latest instalment of The Fast Saga starring Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto will now arrive in the UK on June 24.

Universal posted: "ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Strap in as #Fast9 is now coming to UK cinemas earlier on June 24"

The ninth movie in the main Fast franchise includes scenes filmed on location in Hatfield.

Vin Diesel was on set at Hatfield House in the summer of 2019 to shoot the movie's tuner party.

The sequences shot in Hatfield saw cars worth millions parked at the Hertfordshire estate for the party.

Fast & Furious 9 is now set for release in the UK on June 24. - Credit: Universal Pictures

Who stars in F9?

Alongside Vin Diesel and John Cena as brothers Dom and Jakob Toretto, F9 stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez at Letty, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges as Tej, and Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey.

There are also Fast Saga returns for Jordana Brewster as Mia – Dom and Jakob's sister – and Sung Kang as Han. The F9 cast also includes Helen Mirren as Queenie Shaw, Kurt Russell as Mr Nobody, and Charlize Theron as Cipher.

They are joined by Fast fan favourites Don Omar, Lucas Black, Shad 'Bow Wow' Moss and Jason Tobin as well as additions to the ensemble including Anna Sawai as Elle, a highly skilled fighter guarding an important secret, Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Otto, a budding despot who is working with Jakob Toretto, and Grammy-winning singer Cardi B as Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom’s past.

