See Grease and West Side Story on the big screen at Knebworth House open-air cinema
- Credit: Alan Davies
Movie lovers can enjoy cinema under the stars again at Knebworth House this summer.
The Luna Cinema will return to the Hertfordshire stately home in July for four nights of open-air screenings.
Oasis At Knebworth 1996 can be watched on the big screen on Thursday, July 7 at 9.15pm in the grounds where the concerts actually took place.
Following the screening of the Oasis concert documentary film, West Side Story is the Friday night's big movie.
An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different backgrounds.
You can watch Steven Spielberg's BAFTA-winning musical on Friday, July 8.
Grease is the word on the Saturday.
You can enjoy Summer Nights with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as Danny Zuko and Sandy on Saturday, July 9.
Baz Luhrmann's modernised adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy Romeo and Juliet will be the Sunday night movie.
Starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Romeo and Claire Danes as Juliet, William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
can be seen at Knebworth House on Sunday, July 10.
The Luna Cinema screenings will be located on the lawn in front of Knebworth House.
Tickets are on sale now via www.thelunacinema.com