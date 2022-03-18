News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
See Grease and West Side Story on the big screen at Knebworth House open-air cinema

Alan Davies

Published: 7:12 PM March 18, 2022
The Luna Cinema will return to the grounds of Knebworth House this summer

The Luna Cinema will return to the grounds of Knebworth House this summer with screenings of West Side Story, Grease, and William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet.

Movie lovers can enjoy cinema under the stars again at Knebworth House this summer.

The Luna Cinema will return to the Hertfordshire stately home in July for four nights of open-air screenings.

Oasis At Knebworth 1996 can be watched on the big screen on Thursday, July 7 at 9.15pm in the grounds where the concerts actually took place.

Following the screening of the Oasis concert documentary film, West Side Story is the Friday night's big movie.

An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different backgrounds.

You can watch Steven Spielberg's BAFTA-winning musical on Friday, July 8.

Ariana DeBose as Anita and David Alvarez as Bernardo in 20th Century Studios' West Side Story.

Ariana DeBose as Anita and David Alvarez as Bernardo in 20th Century Studios' West Side Story. - Credit: Niko Tavernise. © 2021 20th Century Studios

Grease is the word on the Saturday.

You can enjoy Summer Nights with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as Danny Zuko and Sandy on Saturday, July 9.

Baz Luhrmann's modernised adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy Romeo and Juliet will be the Sunday night movie.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Romeo and Claire Danes as Juliet, William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
can be seen at Knebworth House on Sunday, July 10.

The Luna Cinema screenings will be located on the lawn in front of Knebworth House.

Tickets are on sale now via www.thelunacinema.com

The Luna Cinema will return to the grounds of Knebworth House this summer

The Luna Cinema will return to the grounds of Knebworth House this summer with screenings of Oasis Knebworth 1996, West Side Story, Grease, and William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet.


