Published: 11:00 AM September 5, 2021

Wearing visors for an educational visit to Knebworth House in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Knebworth House

A stately home's award-winning heritage education scheme has been awarded a prestigious accolade for the fifth time.

Knebworth House Education and Preservation Trust (KHEPT) is the recipient of a Sandford Award again.

KHEPT has now successfully held the Sandford Award for excellence in heritage education since 2001.

Sandford Award. - Credit: Sandford Award.

Dr Robert Fernley, chairman of KHEPT, said: “The trust is very proud of our education programmes and the joy and curiosity the children show while on an education visit at Knebworth House and Gardens.

"We have an amazing team of highly-regarded education guides who work hard to deliver unique and stimulating programmes, it is great to see this rewarded with a Sandford Award.”

Education visits at Knebworth House offer a range of curriculum-linked and bespoke programmes to suit the

needs of students of all ages while being fun and inspiring.

The historic setting, exciting learning activities, and stimulating outdoor spaces provide a day out that students won’t forget.

The education team at the Hertfordshire estate have been working hard over the summer to prepare fun-filled and varied hands-on programmes for all ages, including ‘Monster and Mazes’, ‘How Plants Grow’ and ‘Votes for Women’ for the new school year.

These cover history, English and science, as well as offering cross-curricular opportunities.

The education booking team would be happy to discuss your education visit needs for 2021/22.

Email groupbookings@knebworthhouse.com or visit www.knebworthhouse.com/education/

Knebworth House in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Charlotte Steedman

Sandford Award judge Jenny Newhouse said: “The turrets of Knebworth House will capture the imagination of any pupil and the extensive grounds are a pleasure.

"The education service introduces and explains the history of the house using National Curriculum links, from the life of the Tudor boy Rowland Lytton to the famous suffragette Lady Constance Lytton. 'How Plants Grow' is directed by the gardeners of the beautiful formal and kitchen gardens; Knebworth provides something for all.”

The Sandford Award has celebrated and promoted high quality in heritage education since 1978 and is the only scheme in existence able to provide independent quality assurance to sites that run formal learning programmes.

More than 500 heritage sites across the UK and Ireland have received the quality mark including

historic buildings and monuments, museums and galleries, archives and libraries, religious buildings, wildlife parks, historic parks and gardens, industrial heritage and open air museums.

It is named after its founder, Lord Sandford, who developed the award scheme for historic

properties achieving a standard of excellence in the provision of educational facilities.

Knebworth House in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Alan Davies

The award brought educationalists and historic property administration together to improve standards of provision under the Heritage Education Trust.

In 1978, the first awards were made and presented to historic houses and castles that were making an outstanding contribution to heritage education.