News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

Knebworth House recognised with Sandford Award for fifth time for its quality heritage education

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 11:00 AM September 5, 2021   
Wearing visors for an educational visit to Knebworth House in Hertfordshire.

Wearing visors for an educational visit to Knebworth House in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Knebworth House

A stately home's award-winning heritage education scheme has been awarded a prestigious accolade for the fifth time.

Knebworth House Education and Preservation Trust (KHEPT) is the recipient of a Sandford Award again.

KHEPT has now successfully held the Sandford Award for excellence in heritage education since 2001.

Sandford Award.

Sandford Award. - Credit: Sandford Award.

Dr Robert Fernley, chairman of KHEPT, said: “The trust is very proud of our education programmes and the joy and curiosity the children show while on an education visit at Knebworth House and Gardens.

"We have an amazing team of highly-regarded education guides who work hard to deliver unique and stimulating programmes, it is great to see this rewarded with a Sandford Award.”

Education visits at Knebworth House offer a range of curriculum-linked and bespoke programmes to suit the
needs of students of all ages while being fun and inspiring.

The historic setting, exciting learning activities, and stimulating outdoor spaces provide a day out that students won’t forget.

The education team at the Hertfordshire estate have been working hard over the summer to prepare fun-filled and varied hands-on programmes for all ages, including ‘Monster and Mazes’, ‘How Plants Grow’ and ‘Votes for Women’ for the new school year.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hatfield Tunnel reopens after welfare concerns for woman
  2. 2 Slam Dunk Festival 2021: Stage set times announced for Hatfield Park
  3. 3 McFly play secret special guests spot at Slam Dunk Festival 2021
  1. 4 Welwyn Garden City developments explained
  2. 5 Elderly man hospitalised after single-vehicle collision
  3. 6 Rescheduled music festival Slam Dunk set for Hatfield Park this weekend after COVID delays
  4. 7 Person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Alexandra Palace
  5. 8 Slam Dunk Festival 2021 special guests announced for Hatfield Park and Leeds
  6. 9 7 things to know about Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 in Hatfield Park
  7. 10 Road closures near Hatfield Station and 'resident only' permits on Sunday as Slam Dunk Festival returns to town

These cover history, English and science, as well as offering cross-curricular opportunities.

The education booking team would be happy to discuss your education visit needs for 2021/22.
Email groupbookings@knebworthhouse.com or visit www.knebworthhouse.com/education/

Knebworth House in Hertfordshire.

Knebworth House in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Charlotte Steedman

Sandford Award judge Jenny Newhouse said: “The turrets of Knebworth House will capture the imagination of any pupil and the extensive grounds are a pleasure.

"The education service introduces and explains the history of the house using National Curriculum links, from the life of the Tudor boy Rowland Lytton to the famous suffragette Lady Constance Lytton. 'How Plants Grow' is directed by the gardeners of the beautiful formal and kitchen gardens; Knebworth provides something for all.”

The Sandford Award has celebrated and promoted high quality in heritage education since 1978 and is the only scheme in existence able to provide independent quality assurance to sites that run formal learning programmes.

More than 500 heritage sites across the UK and Ireland have received the quality mark including
historic buildings and monuments, museums and galleries, archives and libraries, religious buildings, wildlife parks, historic parks and gardens, industrial heritage and open air museums.

It is named after its founder, Lord Sandford, who developed the award scheme for historic
properties achieving a standard of excellence in the provision of educational facilities.

Knebworth House was used as a filming location for St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold.

Knebworth House in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Alan Davies

The award brought educationalists and historic property administration together to improve standards of provision under the Heritage Education Trust.

In 1978, the first awards were made and presented to historic houses and castles that were making an outstanding contribution to heritage education.

Knebworth House
Education News
Visit Hertfordshire
Knebworth News
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police Car

Man charged following suspected heroin overdoses

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
An image comparing the consent plan to the new proposal

Wheat Quarter developers defend proposals in open letter

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Police are investigating following an incident in Stevenage's Admiral Drive, where a woman received

Man reportedly hit with bottle and left seriously injured

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Welwyn Hatfield Council bins

Welwyn Hatfield Council

Revised August Bank Holiday bin collection dates for Welwyn Hatfield

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon