Gardens and dinosaur trail reopening at weekends at Knebworth House

Published: 2:09 PM February 26, 2021

The herb garden at Knebworth House in the spring. - Credit: Knebworth House

Visitors will be able to wander the formal gardens and dinosaur trail at Knebworth House again at weekends.

The Hertfordshire stately home has announced the reopening of the gardens and dino trail from Saturday, February 27.

One of 72 life-size dinosaurs in the Wilderness Garden at Knebworth House. - Credit: Knebworth House

They will be opening each weekend from 10am to 4pm for local residents, at £8 per person and £28 for a family of four ticket. This weekend has already sold out.

Not only will this offer a change of scenery for people on their daily exercise, this will provide a safe space for families in the local community to enjoy the spring days ahead.

The 28 acres of gardens, including the dinosaur trail, is a great location to take a relaxing stroll and see the seasonal snowdrops and daffodils bloom.

Daffodils in the grounds of Knebworth House. - Credit: Knebworth House

Children can follow the trail of 72 life-sized dinosaurs through the wilderness garden.

The Adventure Playground with Fort Knebworth will remain closed to all visitors at this time though.

Updates of any changes will be available on the Knebworth House website.

Pre-booking online is essential, with staggered time-slots of 10am to 1pm, 11am to 2pm, noon to 3pm, and 1pm to 4pm available for access to the formal gardens and dinosaur trail.

Season ticket holders and Historic Houses members are not required to pre-book before arrival.

Paying ticketed visitors are welcome to use the parkland for walks outside of their allotted garden time-slot between 10am and 4pm.

The Garden Terrace Tea Room will be offering a takeaway service.

A pre-booked ‘Takeaway Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea’ for March 14 is also available on the Knebworth House website.

Tickets for the takeaway afternoon tea include access to Knebworth's gardens and dinosaur trail.

With the health and safety of visitors and staff a priority, managers have implemented strict practices to safeguard all on site, and enhanced cleaning procedures have been put in place.

The COVID-19 situation is being monitored daily by management and the park's website and social media channels will be updated as the situation changes.

Youngsters enjoying the formal gardens at Knebworth House. - Credit: Knebworth House

Knebworth Park, Gardens and Dinosaur Trail season tickets are also now on sale offering unlimited visits for the full 2021 open season for £45 per person.

The season ticket includes free access to Knebworth Park, Gardens, Adventure Playground and Dinosaur Trail for the 2021 visitor season, 10 per cent off refreshments from the Garden Terrace Tea Room, and 10 per cent off selected items in the gift shop.

Visit Knebworthhouse.com to pre-book tickets, and to view the estate's full COVID-19 guidelines.

The rose garden at Knebworth House. - Credit: Knebworth House

The bug hotel in the grounds of Knebworth House. - Credit: Knebworth House

