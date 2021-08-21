Classic Motor Show returns to Knebworth House over August Bank Holiday
- Credit: Archant
What's on this August Bank Holiday weekend? Take a drive to Knebworth House, Park and Gardens for the 2021 Classic Motor Show.
Hundreds of classic and collectable vehicles will take over the Hertfordshire estate on Sunday, August 29 and Bank Holiday Monday, August 30.
There will be a number of static displays to see, as well as a show arena hosting parades.
Vehicles include saloons, sports, American, commercial, military and classic motorcycles.
The event's team of judges will be in attendance to select the category winners with an award ceremony taking place in the arena around 4pm each day.
The live arena will also include the now famous ‘Decibel Duel’, where owners compete to find the loudest car of the show.
The Classic Motor Show is a great day out for petrolheads of all ages with access to Knebworth Park and Gardens included in the ticket price.
Single tickets cost £11.50, and family tickets are priced £42.
This event is free for Knebworth season ticket holders.
The show starts at 10am and finishes at 5pm.
Visit www.knebworthhouse.com to book tickets and classicmotorevents.com for more on the event.