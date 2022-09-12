A family dressed up for Halloween in Knebworth Gardens - Credit: Knebworth House, Gardens & Park

Get your broomsticks, hats and magic wands at the ready and venture into Knebworth Gardens for a Halloween Adventure.

The Knebworth Gardens Halloween Adventure will have visitors taking part in a number of fun Halloween activities on October 25, 26 and 27.

Here's a snapshot of what's planned.

The Knebworth Gardens Halloween Adventure takes place from October 25 to October 27. - Credit: Knebworth House, Gardens & Park





Halloween Games

Completing exciting Halloween games in Knebworth Gardens will earn visitors stamps on their Pumpkin Passport.

Once full, the Pumpkin Passport can been redeemed for a prize.

The popular Terror Tunnel and storytelling will also be back.

You can enjoy the Knebworth Gardens Halloween Adventure again this October for Halloween. - Credit: Knebworth House, Gardens & Park

Halloween Trail

Follow the path through the Wilderness Gardens to find all the wooden Halloween sculptures and characters along the way.





Spell School

New for 2022, Spell School is an interactive experience where pupils will enter a Halloween Classroom and learn how to create and cast their very own spell with the help of the Knebworth Gardens Wizard.

Tickets for Spell School are £1 extra and can be added to your order once you have added a child ticket to your basket. Spell School will last 15 to 20 minutes. Numbers are limited, so book early to avoid disappointment.

It is suitable for children aged 5 to 10, one adult per booking may accompany a child into Spell School and do not need to purchase a Spell School ticket.

Enjoy Halloween at Knebworth Gardens which will see the return of the Knebworth Gardens Halloween Trail. - Credit: Knebworth House, Gardens & Park

Decorated Pumpkin Competition

Bring a decorated pumpkin with you and place it in the ‘Pumpkin Parking’ patch on your way into the gardens.

A judge will award a prize to the visitor with the best decorated pumpkin at the end of each session.

There will be two age categories, under-6 and six and over. Whilst parental help is appreciated, judges prefer to see pumpkins decorated by children themselves.





Book a Tea Room Halloween Lunch Bag

Upgrade your experience and pre-book a Children’s Halloween Lunch Bag in the Garden Terrace Tea Room at £5.

The Garden Terrace Tea Room will be open and offering some fantastic Halloween sweet treats as well as a delicious selection of fresh autumnal soups and sandwiches.

As always, fancy dress for all ages is encouraged at this event.

Tickets to the Halloween Adventure includes access to Knebworth Gardens and Dinosaur Trail. The Adventure Playground, Park and Knebworth House will be closed.

A prize for every paying child can be collected at the end of your visit at the Gift Shop.

This Halloween event will be suitable for little monsters aged three to 10, and will not be too spooky or frightening.





How much does it cost?

Child tickets cost £8.50, with Spell School an additional £1 per child as an optional extra.

Adult tickets are £3.95 and it is free for Under-3s. However if your child is under 3, and you would like them to receive a prize at the end of the event. they will need to have a child ticket.

To pre-book visit www.knebworthhouse.com