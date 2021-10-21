Gift ideas, decorations and festive food at this year's Knebworth Christmas Fair
- Credit: Supplied by Knebworth House, Gardens & Park
Find fabulous decorations and gift ideas at the Knebworth Christmas Fair 2021.
The countdown to Christmas has begun – and customers can get a head start on their present shopping with the return of the Knebworth Christmas Fair this November.
Running in line with COVID-19 guidelines and approved by Visit England, the region’s favourite Christmas market will be returning to Knebworth House on Friday, November 26, Saturday, November 27, and Sunday, November 28.
Featuring more than 200 stalls selling a range of Christmas goodies, across the three-day Christmas fair visitors can discover inspirational gifts, Christmas decorations, festive food and drink to take home and so much more.
“We’re really looking forward to this year’s Knebworth Christmas Fair,” said show director Matt Upson.
“The show features over 200 exhibitors selling a huge range of Christmas gift ideas, decorations and festive food to really get everyone in the Christmas spirit."
Entry tickets are available to book online in advance and are limited in time slots.
A small amount of tickets will be available on the gate, but visitors are advised to book online to avoid disappointment.
Admission time slots are as follows:
- 9am – 11am
- 11am – 12.30pm
- 12.30pm onwards.
“No one had the Christmas they expected last year,” added Matt Upson.
“So we’re excited to make this Christmas the best ever and hope that the Knebworth Christmas Fair will spread a little Yuletide cheer and help to kick-start the festive season.”
The Knebworth Christmas Fair will run from 9am to 4pm from Friday, November 26 to Sunday, November 28 in the Barns and marquees at Knebworth House.
Tickets are on sale now. Tickets do not include entry into Knebworth House, Park & Gardens.
For more details about this year’s show, or to book tickets, visit www.knebworthchristmasfair.co.uk.
You can also follow the latest from the festive fair @KnebworthChristmasFair on Facebook.