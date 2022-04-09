Granny's Attic and Megson are among the acts set for this summer's Kimpton Folk Festival, which features free live music on the village green as well as ticketed concerts in Kimpton Memorial Hall and the church. - Credit: Kimpton Fok / Rob Bridge

A music festival held in a Hertfordshire village will be returning this summer.

Kimpton Folk Festival is back on Saturday, July 2, after two years off due to the pandemic.

"We are so excited to be back," said Sally Patterson, on behalf of the organising committee.

"We have a stunning line-up of excellent bands, as well as workshops, food, drink and craft stalls, children’s entertainment and much more!"

Finally celebrating its fifth year, Kimpton Folk Festival is recognised as one of the best little folk festivals in the country.

A popular community event, it offers free entertainment for all the family on the village green, as well as a number of ticketed indoor concerts.

The ticketed concerts are held in the Memorial Hall and Kimpton's 13th century church, while the village green hosts a free stage and a range of food and drink stalls.

The 2022 line-up so far includes Fara, acclaimed duo Megson, festival patrons Nancy Kerr and James Fagan, Honey and the Bear, Granny’s Attic, Brooks Williams, Lizzy Hardingham, Maddie Morris, Jon Doran and Ellie McCann.

"We are fortunate that all of our acts booked for 2020 are still able to come and play," said Sally.

"In fact, they can’t wait to be playing in front of a live audience again."

Honey and the Bear - Credit: Nick Ilott Photography

Folk and roots duo Honey & the Bear are rising stars of the British folk music scene.

Husband and wife Jon and Lucy Hart combine great musicianship with immaculate harmonies, performing terrific self-penned songs.

They will be joined on stage by percussionist Evan Carson and multi-instrumentalist Toby Shoer, who are also members of Sam Kelly and the Lost Boys.

Honey and the Bear with Evan Carson and Toby Shaer - Credit: Honey and the Bear

Granny’s Attic are another hugely entertaining and energetic band, combining the talents of Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne (melodeon, anglo concertina), George Sansome (guitar) and Lewis Wood (violin).

Mixing traditional songs and tunes with their own compositions, they are developing a huge folk following.

Granny’s Attic are new to Kimpton Folk Festival. - Credit: Granny’s Attic

A newcomer to Kimpton includes this year’s headline act – the incomparable Fara.

The Scottish quartet comprises the astonishing fiddle playing and close harmony singing of Orkney-born friends, Kirstan Harvey, Jeana Leslie and Catriona Price, with Rory Matheson on keyboards.

They will play the evening concert in the Memorial Hall.

Also appearing at the festival for the first time are the hugely popular duo Megson.

Megson will play this summer's returning Kimpton Folk Festival - Credit: Rob Bridge

Stu and Debbie Hanna have been wowing audiences for a couple of decades with their highly entertaining blend of great musicianship and original songs.

Two folk musicians who require no introduction to Kimpton regulars are the amazing Nancy Kerr and James Fagan.

The multi-award-winning duo headlined the first Kimpton festival back in 2016.

They return to play to their many fans, having previously recorded part of their 'An Evening With Nancy Kerr & James Fagan' live album in the Parish Church of St Peter and St Paul in the village in 2018.

Nancy Kerr and James Fagan are patrons of Kimpton Folk Festival and partly recorded their live album 'An Evening With Nancy Kerr & James Fagan' in the village church. - Credit: Nancy Kerr and James Fagan / Elly Lucas

A message from the duo said: "We're both thrilled to be able to support Kimpton Folk Festival as its official patrons.

"We have been a part of this lovely village festival since it started and it is wonderful to see how it has grown into the event that it is now.

"We're very much looking forward to the 2022 festival. See you on July 2."

Nancy Kerr & James Fagan headlining the 2016 Kimpton Folk Festival. - Credit: Juliet Morton

Nancy and James will be hosting a special patron’s concert in the church, introducing two exciting new artists on the folk scene, singer-songwriter Maddie Morris and singer-guitarist Jon Doran.

Travelling from Cambridge is the amazing US-born roots, folk and blues singer-guitarist Brooks Williams.

Brooks is well-known for his collaborations with other major artists, but effortlessly holds audiences in the palm of his hand all by himself.

Also on the line-up are two hugely talented local solo artists, Lizzy Hardingham and Ellie McCann. Lizzy and Ellie are both brilliant singers and musicians and destined for big things.

If you bought tickets for Kimpton Folk Festival in 2020, they are still valid for this year’s event.

For more information on this fabulous festival and to buy tickets, which are selling well, go to www.kimptonfolk.uk