Review

Green Room's production of musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Wyllyotts Theatre in Potters Bar. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Keith Thompson reviews Green Room's production of musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Wyllyotts Theatre in Potters Bar.

A pre-curtain announcement revealed that this production had been delayed for just over two years by the pandemic, and welcomed the audience back to Green Room at the Wyllyotts Theatre.

A glittering, lively and fun musical could not have been a better welcome.

Several versions of the original Lloyd Webber and Rice musical made their way through the amateur and Edinburgh Festival worlds until the current sung-through (no dialogue) version was presented in the West End in 1974. It was an immediate hit, especially with children’s stage groups.

The Genesis story of Joseph’s travails with his brothers offered lavish staging opportunities.

The set embraced a huge pyramid, palm trees and relief statues, all beautifully lit.

The style of the piece, however, is not limited by the Biblical setting.

Joseph is betrayed by his jealous brothers, enslaved by Potiphar and imprisoned, impresses the Pharaoh and is promoted to power in Egypt and is finally reconciled with his brothers.

However this storyline is offered with no sentiment at all, as the entire piece is set to music and is cartoonish and a pastiche. Various numbers were offered as country and western, rock and roll, calypso and Parisian, expertly accompanied by the orchestra under the baton of musical director Susana Tierney.

Apart from the main solos by Chris Lucas as Joseph, (Any Dream Will Do), these stylistic variations were the highlights of the performance.

The company was at its best in the big set-piece songs, with the choreography of director Michelle Loader embellishing them.

The Wives Chorus was superb, especially in the opening of the Second Act – fantastic costumes, simple but well-drilled dancing and fine harmonies.

They also excelled as the backing to Chris Andrews’ terrific Elvis impersonation as Pharaoh. The addition of a Children’s Chorus, six sweet singers, also used as an on-stage audience, worked well.

The chorus of the 11 Brothers – great teamwork – had three main functions – to further the plot with their jealous treatment of Joseph, and to provide the comedy and bustling, energetic dance routines.

These frequent numbers were filled with exciting dance and hilariously judged banter, of which the tongue-in-cheek Parisian ‘Those Canaan Days’ was superb.

With a 40-strong cast it is not possible for me to acknowledge all by name.

The Narrators, slick storytellers with fine voices with clear very important diction, and plenty of solo and duet moments, were Fiona Adams and Heather Jordan.

Paul St James was Jacob, dignified and paternalistic. Howard Wright and Diane Carr were light-hearted as Mr and Mrs Potiphar. Terry Salkeld as the Butler was instrumental in getting Joseph out of prison. All these roles were played absolutely in the jokey spirit of the fine score.

A solid evening of fine choral and solo voices, magnificent costumes and neat choreography was completed in the finale, Joseph Megamix.

With the whole cast on stage. they treated the audience to an even more overwhelming routine around an enormous stunning cloak. The impact was sensational.

After a long break, the Green Room company is back, and this production spelt it out loud and clear.