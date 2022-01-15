Green Room Productions presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Wyllyotts Theatre in Potters Bar. - Credit: Green Room Productions

At long last, it’s "Go, Go, Go Joseph!" for Green Room Productions.

After nearly two years of being unable to perform on stage, the local theatre company's members finally bring their production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to the Wyllyotts Theatre.

The show plays at the Potters Bar venue from Tuesday, February 1 to Saturday, February 5 and includes a BSL signed performance on the Saturday night.

One of the most enduring and exuberant shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is set, according to Tim Rice's playful lyrics, "way, way back many centuries ago, not long after the Bible began".

Alastair Woodgate, of Green Room, said: “Rehearsals for this show started way, way back many months ago in late 2019, but certain events then took their toll on rehearsing and getting together.

"Our opening night now arrives 814 days after the curtain came down on 42nd Street, our last production at Wyllyotts.

"Over the last two years, we’ve held on to the hope that we could stage Joseph and we’re over the moon that it’s now possible.

"We’ve presented various socially distanced online musical events since our last show, but nothing beats the atmosphere, thrill and excitement of live theatre."

He added: "The entire company – on stage, backstage and front of house – is so pleased to be ‘coming home’ and looks forward to once again creating laughs, smiles and memorable moments for our audiences.”

This all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza follows the story of Jacob’s favourite son, Joseph.

After being sold into slavery by his brothers, Joseph meets the Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar’s wife.

While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams and soon finds himself in front of the mighty Pharaoh.

Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

Combining country and western, ballads and calypso with Elvis-style rock, the show includes songs that have become unforgettable pop and musical theatre standards, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door To Me, Jacob and Sons, There’s One More Angel In Heaven and Go, Go, Go, Joseph.

Alastair added: “We are always looking at ways of making our shows as accessible as possible and we’re really pleased that our Saturday night performance will be BSL signed by Colette Burgess, Registered Sign Language Interpreter.

"We plan for all our future productions to include at least one BSL signed performance.”

Tickets for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat are available from the Wyllyotts Theatre box office on 01707 645005 or www.wyllyottstheatre.co.uk.

For more details on Green Room, you can follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, or visit www.greenroomproductions.co.uk

