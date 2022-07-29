News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Campus West ranked third in the UK for box office sales for the screening of Jodie Comer in Prima Facie

Alan Davies

Published: 2:01 PM July 29, 2022
Updated: 2:17 PM July 29, 2022
Jodie Comer in Prima Facie by Suzie Miller

Jodie Comer in Prima Facie by Suzie Miller

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer's West End debut in Prima Facie was the must-see production at the theatre earlier this year. 

The UK premiere of Suzie Miller’s award-winning play was performed at the intimate Harold Pinter Theatre in London for a limited season, with Comer praised for her 'phenomenal' performance in this solo tour de force. 

You can watch the Prima Facie trailer below.

National Theatre Live's subsequent screenings of Prima Facie are now proving to be a huge hit with audiences across the UK at local cinemas.

This is particularly true in Welwyn Hatfield with the cinema at Campus West being ranked third out of 433 cinemas for box office takings, according to the latest figures.

Jodie Comer in Prima Facie, which can be seen on screen at the cinema at Campus West in Welwyn Garden City.

Jodie Comer in Prima Facie, which can be seen on screen at the cinema at Campus West in Welwyn Garden City.

The Campus West has had to add extra screenings of Prima Facie to keep up with customer demand.

Campus West was the only independent cinema in the top 25, beating the likes of Vue, Curzon, Odeon, Cineworld and Picturehouse Central for box office takings to July 28, with two Everyman cinemas taking the top two spots.

Jodie Comer stars in Prima Facie

Jodie Comer stars in Prima Facie

Councillor Terry Mitchinson, the borough council's executive member for leisure and community, said: “It is really great to see audiences returning to their local cinema, and to the theatre, following the lockdowns and challenges of the last two years.

"We are very lucky in Welwyn Hatfield to have our own independent, three-screen cinema which is fully air-conditioned.

"The screening of live performances from the National Theatre, Royal Opera House and The Met in New York mean that you don’t have to leave Welwyn Hatfield to see some of the best performances in the world.”   

Jodie Comer in Prima Facie.

Jodie Comer in Prima Facie.

Directed by Justin Martin, Prima Facie is a powerful play about Tessa (Jodie Comer), who is a brilliant young barrister.

She has worked her way up from working-class origins to be at the top of her game, defending, cross-examining and winning.

Jodie Comer in Prima Facie by Suzie Miller

Jodie Comer in Prima Facie by Suzie Miller

An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Filmed live on stage in London’s West End, Prima Facie takes the audience to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game.

Jodie Comer in Prima Facie.

Jodie Comer in Prima Facie.

Campus West will be screening additional performances of Prima Facie this week.

On the NT Live screenings, Jodie Comer said: “I am delighted that our production of Prima Facie will be available to watch in cinemas across the world."

Jodie added: "This is another way that we can make sure that this play is accessible to anyone that would like to see it.”

Tickets can be purchased from the Campus West website at www.campuswest.co.uk/cinema/whats-on/live-on-screen/

Jodie Comer stars in Prima Facie

Jodie Comer stars in Prima Facie



