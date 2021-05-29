Published: 7:13 PM May 29, 2021

Jake Wood and Bradley Walsh on ITV's Beat The Chasers - Celebrity Special. - Credit: ITV

Former EastEnders star Jake Wood takes on ITV's Chasers tonight (Saturday) in a Beat The Chasers - Celebrity Special.

The Hertfordshire-based actor joins show host Bradley Walsh in a celebrity edition of the ITV primetime quiz.

In tonight's programme, which starts at 8.30pm, Jake tries to win up to £70k for Alzheimer's Research UK.

The quizzing pros in the show are Chasers Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan, Shaun Wallace and Darragh Ennis.

Jake, who famously played Max Branning in BBC One soap EastEnders, posted on his Instagram page: "Watch me try and beat the chasers on @itvchase tonight on @itv at 830pm to try and win up to £70k for @alzheimersresearchuk

"Had a great night with all the team and the legend that is @bradderswalsh

"Enjoy 👍🏼💥 #beatthechasers"









Entering the quizzing arena along with Jake Wood tonight (May 29) are TV presenter Gregg Wallace, comedian Dom Joly, Loose Women's Brenda Edwards, and broadcaster Krishnan Guru Murthy.

Bradley Walsh hosts this high-octane quiz where contestants are given the option of playing multiple Chasers for increasing amounts of money, but with a decreasing time advantage against them.

Play sees questions swap from contestant to the Chasers. But get a question wrong and their individual or team clock keeps counting down until a question is answered correctly. First to run out of time loses the game.

With big-money prizes up for grabs, can the brave celebs keep their cool and beat the Chasers?

To find out how Jake gets on, tune into ITV from 8.30pm.