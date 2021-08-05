Published: 7:24 PM August 5, 2021

From Noho Film & Television, Tell Me Everything on ITV will star Lauryn Ajufo as Neve, Spike Fearn as Louis, Callina Liang as Mei, Eden H. Davies as Jonny, Tessa Lucille as Regan and Carla Woodcock as Zia. - Credit: ITV

Filming has started on provocative new ITV teen drama Tell Me Everything in Welwyn Garden City.

The coming-of-age drama produced by Noho Film & Television, in association with the BFI and ITV Studios, is set in WGC, home town of show creator Mark O’Sullivan.

An area of the Digswell car park by the viaduct was closed off earlier this week for a TV film crew.

Created by Mark O’Sullivan (Lee and Dean, The Agency), and written by Mark O’Sullivan, Yemi Oyefuwa, Kat Sadler and Cameron Loxdale, Tell Me Everything marks ITV2’s first original drama in 10 years.

Who does Tell Me Everything star?

Rising British talent lead the line-up of Tell Me Everything.

Newcomers Eden H. Davies, Spike Fearn, Lauryn Ajufo, and Callina Liang play 16-year-old friends Jonny, Louis, Neve and Mei in the new series.

Also joining the cast of Tell Me Everything are Tessa Lucille and Carla Woodcock (Ackley Bridge) as new college friends Regan and Zia.

Executive producers Robert Wulff-Cochrane and Camilla Campbell, on behalf of Noho Film & Television, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with this brilliant cast of rising stars – a group of young actors who show more talent and flair, gravitas and humour, than we dared wish for.”

Mark O'Sullivan tweeted: "I honestly cannot adequately describe how amazing this cast is... and I cannot wait to share our show. #TME"

What is Tell Me Everything about?

Set in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, Tell Me Everything explores the stresses of mental health for today’s teens created by the omnipresence of technology and social media, whilst they are still searching for their own identity, exploring sexuality, and experimenting with relationships, drink, drugs and sex – as well as what to wear tonight!

ITV describes the drama as "brimming with heart, laughs, pathos and gut-punches, tenderness and darkness".

When it was commissioned earlier this year, screenwriter Mark O’Sullivan said: “I'm thrilled to be bringing my first drama series to ITV2, with the BFI’s brilliant Young Audiences Content Fund.

"Tell Me Everything is a semi-autobiographical story (set now, in the 2020s) about growing up and trying to find out who you are before anyone else can decide it for you.

"It's a drama – with laughs, tears, and the odd gut-punch – about how adolescence is many things, but never straightforward and always personal.

"Our gang of teen friends will be exploring some of the issues I tackled at that age, among them addiction and the death of a parent, as well as some of the unique challenges teenagers face in today's doom-scrolling, social media-driven, blurry-lined world.

What is the plot of Tell Me Everything?

Tell Me Everything introduces us to 16-year-old Jonny Murphy (Davies), who is trying his best to navigate through this world.

Growing up hasn’t been easy, and although loved by his friends and family, Jonny suffers from undiagnosed depression and anxiety which he does his best to hide.

So when he is faced with the most gut-wrenching tragedy, Jonny has to decide is he going to let events overtake him or is he going to learn how to live?

His oldest friends, Louis (Fearn) and Neve (Ajufo), are battling their own issues and emotional struggles, yet continue to be there for Jonny.

So they are right to be suspicious of Mei (Liang) when she comes into his life. She seems to understand Jonny, but increasingly appears to be a dangerous influence on him.

Meanwhile, new college mates, Regan (Lucille) and Zia (Woodcock), initially appear cool and carefree, but as Jonny, Neve and Louis get to know them, it soon becomes clear that everyone is fighting their own personal battles.

Rooted in truthful observations about life as it actually is for young people, according to ITV Tell Me Everything is "a celebration of adolescence without shying away from the difficult subjects facing teens as they grow up in the 2020s".

Who is behind Tell Me Everything?

Created by writer, director and actor Mark O’ Sullivan, 'Dean' in Channel 4's Lee and Dean, the contemporary drama has been commissioned for ITV2 and ITV Hub by content director, on demand and acquisitions, Paul Mortimer and ITV drama commissioner, Chloe Tucker.

The series will be produced by Scott Bassett (Top Boy, Murdered For Being Different) and directed by Richard Senior (McDonald & Dodds, Humans, The Last Kingdom) and Marley Morrison (Sweetheart, Leroy).

The drama has been co-funded by the UK government funded Young Audiences Content Fund (YACF) and will be produced in association with ITV Studios.

The YACF is managed by the BFI and supports the creation of distinctive content for audiences up to the age of 18.

The fund backs the development and production of programmes for free-to-access, regulated television and online platforms such as ITV Hub and ITV2.

Noho Film & Television will produce Tell Me Everything for ITV2 with joint managing directors Robert Wulff-Cochrane and Camilla Campbell executive producing and overseeing production.

Prior to founding Noho Film & Television, Robert and Camilla previously headed up the drama department at Channel 4 where they commissioned previous hit teen drama shows Skins and Misfits, among others.

Robert and Camilla said on behalf of Noho: “We are really excited to be working with ITV2 and the Young Audience Content Fund on a truly British show for young audiences.

"Teenagers now face more challenges than ever, and Mark’s scripts encapsulate the pain, joy and messy highs and lows of a group of teenage friends in all their glory.

"Tell Me Everything will confront the difficult subject of mental health head on whilst maintaining a robust sense of humour – a refreshing take on the classic coming of age story.”