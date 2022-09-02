Irish dance academy is 'excited' to bring on more students

Casey Cotter Academy of Irish Dance hopes to encourage more children of all ages to dance. - Credit: Casey Cotter Academy of Irish Dance

The Casey Cotter Academy of Irish Dance is encouraging children of all ages to get involved in dance.

The Welwyn Garden City based dance company, established in 2019, is hoping to help children develop new skills in dance, while also making new friends.

From beginners to champions, everyone is welcome to join a class for £5.

Teachers at the academy are also world champions who will be able to enhance your skills or just show you how to have a little bit of fun and take up a new and healthy hobby.

Those that excel will also have the exciting opportunity to go to the World Championships.

Claire Myles, the mother of a student at the academy, said: "My daughter has been dancing here for a year and loves it.

"They have progressed so much and have made lots of friends along the way. Laura and Siobhan are great teachers who are there week in and week out with a smile on their face come rain or shine."

You can find out more about the academy on their Facebook page, by email at caseycotteracademy@gmail.com or by calling 07817 411553.