Drive-in Horrible Histories show coming to Knebworth
- Credit: Knebworth House
Another fantastic family drive-in Easter show has been announced for Knebworth House with Horrible Histories Live On Stage coming to Herts.
Car Park Party presents Horrible Histories' Barmy Britain in the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home on Sunday, April 11.
Tickets are on sale now at carparkparty.com
Safe and socially distanced from the comfort of your car, Horrible Histories is the biggest COVID-secure touring theatre show this Easter.
Can you beat battling Boudicca? Would you be a martyr for the Magna Carta?
Will you lose your heart or head to horrible Henry VIII? Will Parliament survive gunpowder Guy?
Dare you stand and deliver to dastardly Dick Turpin?
Find out at Knebworth House on April 11 at the ultimate Easter family drive-in experience.
Most Read
- 1 Prezzo closes restaurant in town centre
- 2 Man creates penis shapes with his running routes to raise money for testicular cancer
- 3 Where can you go for walks in Welwyn Garden City?
- 4 Burglars steal car from outside home and threaten resident with knife
- 5 'Challenging' fire at lead factory took more than four hours to extinguish
- 6 Coronavirus cases continue to fall in Welwyn Hatfield but remain above average levels
- 7 Man and woman punched in the face in Welwyn
- 8 Cameron Hill 'lured to his death by rival drug gang'
- 9 Size of proposed car park reduced after resident feedback
- 10 Meet the man who organises charity events for worldwide club of bearded men
One of the UK's best-selling family theatre shows, Car Park Party and award-winning partners Birmingham Stage Company bring you COVID-secure, drive-in performances in Knebworth Park at 2pm and 5pm.
Tickets for Car Park Party's Easter tour show for David Walliams’ Billionaire Boy at Knebworth on Saturday, April 10 have already sold out.
Events are subject to licence and latest government COVID-19 guidelines.