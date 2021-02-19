News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

Drive-in Horrible Histories show coming to Knebworth

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 7:26 PM February 19, 2021    Updated: 7:42 PM February 19, 2021
Knebworth House from the air. Picture: Knebworth House

You can see Horrible Histories' Barmy Britain on stage at Knebworth House this Easter when Car Park Party brings drive-in theatre to the park. - Credit: Knebworth House

Another fantastic family drive-in Easter show has been announced for Knebworth House with Horrible Histories Live On Stage coming to Herts.

Car Park Party presents Horrible Histories' Barmy Britain in the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home on Sunday, April 11.

Tickets are on sale now at carparkparty.com

Safe and socially distanced from the comfort of your car, Horrible Histories is the biggest COVID-secure touring theatre show this Easter.

Can you beat battling Boudicca? Would you be a martyr for the Magna Carta?

Will you lose your heart or head to horrible Henry VIII? Will Parliament survive gunpowder Guy?

Dare you stand and deliver to dastardly Dick Turpin?

Find out at Knebworth House on April 11 at the ultimate Easter family drive-in experience.

Most Read

  1. 1 Prezzo closes restaurant in town centre
  2. 2 Man creates penis shapes with his running routes to raise money for testicular cancer
  3. 3 Where can you go for walks in Welwyn Garden City?
  1. 4 Burglars steal car from outside home and threaten resident with knife
  2. 5 'Challenging' fire at lead factory took more than four hours to extinguish
  3. 6 Coronavirus cases continue to fall in Welwyn Hatfield but remain above average levels
  4. 7 Man and woman punched in the face in Welwyn
  5. 8 Cameron Hill 'lured to his death by rival drug gang'
  6. 9 Size of proposed car park reduced after resident feedback
  7. 10 Meet the man who organises charity events for worldwide club of bearded men

One of the UK's best-selling family theatre shows, Car Park Party and award-winning partners Birmingham Stage Company bring you COVID-secure, drive-in performances in Knebworth Park at 2pm and 5pm.

Tickets for Car Park Party's Easter tour show for David Walliams’ Billionaire Boy at Knebworth on Saturday, April 10 have already sold out.

Events are subject to licence and latest government COVID-19 guidelines.

Knebworth House from the air. Picture: Rob Ryder

Knebworth House will host Horrible Histories this Easter. - Credit: Robert Ryder


Theatre
Knebworth House
Knebworth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

BLM British Lead

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire breaks out in Welwyn Garden City industrial unit

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
COVID-19 fines were issued after two large gatherings at Dragon Road and Daisy Drive in Hatfield. 

Fines issued after parties in Hatfield

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The COVID-19 vaccines work by mimicking the infection, tricking the body to believe you’ve got the i

Why did Potters Bar not get its own vaccination centre?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
McBride's Strides

Man with learning difficulties raises nearly £1,000 by walking 70k for NHS

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus