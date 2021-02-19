Drive-in Horrible Histories show coming to Knebworth

Things to do

Published: 7:26 PM February 19, 2021 Updated: 7:42 PM February 19, 2021

You can see Horrible Histories' Barmy Britain on stage at Knebworth House this Easter when Car Park Party brings drive-in theatre to the park. - Credit: Knebworth House

Another fantastic family drive-in Easter show has been announced for Knebworth House with Horrible Histories Live On Stage coming to Herts.

Car Park Party presents Horrible Histories' Barmy Britain in the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home on Sunday, April 11.

Tickets are on sale now at carparkparty.com

Safe and socially distanced from the comfort of your car, Horrible Histories is the biggest COVID-secure touring theatre show this Easter.

Can you beat battling Boudicca? Would you be a martyr for the Magna Carta?

Will you lose your heart or head to horrible Henry VIII? Will Parliament survive gunpowder Guy?

Dare you stand and deliver to dastardly Dick Turpin?

Find out at Knebworth House on April 11 at the ultimate Easter family drive-in experience.

🚘 HORRIBLE HISTORIES' BARMY BRITAIN

COMING TO Knebworth House THIS EASTER



Car Park Party bring you a COVID-secure, drive-in performance of Horrible Histories' Barmy Britain on Sunday 11th April.



Tickets are on sale NOW at https://t.co/KRllvR7dgd 🚘 pic.twitter.com/Rq24ED7wTN — Knebworth House (@KnebworthHouse) February 19, 2021

One of the UK's best-selling family theatre shows, Car Park Party and award-winning partners Birmingham Stage Company bring you COVID-secure, drive-in performances in Knebworth Park at 2pm and 5pm.

Tickets for Car Park Party's Easter tour show for David Walliams’ Billionaire Boy at Knebworth on Saturday, April 10 have already sold out.

Events are subject to licence and latest government COVID-19 guidelines.

Knebworth House will host Horrible Histories this Easter. - Credit: Robert Ryder



