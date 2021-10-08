Published: 9:22 AM October 8, 2021

A picture of a jumping spider has won Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust’s 'Wild Snaps' photography competition.

Will Jobbins won the public vote with his photograph taken at Uxbridge Alderglade Nature Reserve.

Runners-up in the county competition were Ricky Barnett and Barry Lockwood with images of a gull at Verulamium Lake in St Albans, and a swan and cygnet at Digswell Lake, Welwyn Garden City.

Third place went to this picture of a swan and cygnet by Barry Lockwood. - Credit: Barry Lockwood.

On World Photography Day on August 19, hobby photographers in Herts were asked to submit their best photos of wildlife to the trust’s annual wildlife photography competition, Wild Snaps.

More than 450 photos were submitted and 30 lucky finalists were shortlisted to proceed to the online public vote.

The public’s hearts were won by Will Jobbins’ spider photo.

Overall Wild Snaps winner Will said: "I'm absolutely delighted to have won.

"I live within walking distance of the HMWT reserve [Uxbridge Alderglade, near to] Fray's Farm, and can often be found crawling around in the bushes with my macro lens, chasing invertebrates.

"I find macro photography fascinating because even the tiniest hedge can become an all-day safari through hundreds of different species, all so captivating and unique."

Will Jobbins' picture of a jumping spider won Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust’s 'Wild Snaps' wildlife photography competition - Credit: Will Jobbins

Will added: "The spider is Marpissa muscosa, the fence-post jumping spider.

"It is actually quite rare in the UK, but the strongest populations are west of London, including the Colne Valley.

"I am entranced with these intelligent, endearing spiders, and spend many happy hours observing and photographing them.

"I am even more fond of them now they've helped me win this contest, and this adult male should share much of the credit for my image – he's an absolute stunner!"

The winning image will be featured in Wildlife Matters, the Trust’s membership magazine.

Will Jobbins will also receive a £300 voucher for wildlife watching equipment.

Ricky Barnett took second place with his picture of a gull. - Credit: Ricky Barnett

The two runners-up will each receive a pair of Wildlife Trust branded binoculars, kindly donated by competition sponsors, Opticron.

Pete Gamby, sales and marketing manager at Opticron, said: “For its more than 50 years in business, Opticron has been a supporter of wildlife conservation and we were very pleased to have been invited to help with the Wild Snaps 2021 competition.

"The response appears to have exceeded everyone’s expectations and the quality of content submitted is superb. Well done indeed to the prize winners.”

An exhibition to display the top 30 finalist photos will be open at Dacorum Creatives Open Studio at The Marlowes shopping centre in Hemel Hempstead from Saturday, October 16 to Sunday, October 31.

The studio will be open on Saturdays between 10am and 5pm and Sundays between 11am and 4pm.

Visit the gallery for an opportunity to see some of the best wildlife photographs of Hertfordshire.

To find the exhibition, visit www.hertswildlifetrust.org.uk/wildsnaps



