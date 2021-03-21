Enjoy poetry and music online at duo's fun Easter picnic

Published: 4:10 PM March 21, 2021

Are you looking for budget-friendly family activities you can do from home during the Easter holidays?

Why not join children’s poet Simon Mole and musician Gecko for online fun at Herts Libraries Poetry Picnic, which is taking place on Monday, March 29 at 3pm, and Thursday, April 1 at 10am.

A celebration of music and poetry, Herts Libraries Poetry Picnic is the perfect boredom-buster for children aged six plus.

Mole and Gecko will play fun – and quite silly – games to build confidence and skill with words, and then help youngsters write a poem or a song of their own.

Participants will also have a chance to share the virtual stage with the show’s professional performers for the grand finale.

Simon Mole is a National Poetry Day Ambassador and has shared stages with John Cooper-Clarke, Kae Tempest and Simon Armitage.

The tutorial videos at his YouTube channel are used by hundreds of thousands of children and teachers across the world each year, and have been featured on BBC Bitesize.

Simon said: “After the disappointment of cancelling a national tour last year, the free online poetry workshops I ran throughout lockdown ended up being one of the most rewarding projects of my life.

"Poetry Picnic distills that journey from participant to performer into an experience suitable for the whole family.

"Also, I love snacks, but what really makes a picnic is the people and I hope to see you there!”

Children can also get creative before the event using a free DIY 'Picnic Activity Pack' designed by artist Anna Bruder from A Line Arts.

It includes fun tips on setting up your picnic blanket, conjuring up a hand-drawn selection of delicious snacks, and making a microphone to deliver your poem with style.

For more information, and to book tickets priced £1, visit www.simonmole.com/projects/poetry-picnic

Participants will be emailed a ticket link for the event, which will be hosted on Zoom, and a link to download the free DIY Picnic Activity Pack.

Herts Libraries Poetry Picnic is created by Simon Mole, Gecko and Peader Kirk.

It is produced by Rua Arts and funded by Arts Council England.

