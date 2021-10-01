Published: 6:00 AM October 1, 2021

The Herts in Focus charity photography exhibition is supporting Hertfordshire Community Foundation (HCF) to raise funds to help grassroots charities and voluntary groups in the county. - Credit: Herts in Focus

An online photographic exhibition is showcasing Hertfordshire's beautiful countryside and iconic landmarks to help raise money for charity.

Herts in Focus is returning for a second year in support of Hatfield-based Hertfordshire Community Foundation (HCF).

The exhibition will raise funds to help grassroots charities and voluntary groups in the county.

Local amateur photographers have donated photos of landscapes and landmarks of Hertfordshire to the collection.

Henrietta Buxton, HCF ambassador and exhibition coordinator, said: “This year’s online exhibition is a visual journey through the beauty of Hertfordshire through the eyes of talented local amateur photographers.

"We were delighted with the response to last year’s exhibition and we are grateful to everyone who supported it by buying a print.

"We hope that once again the people of Hertfordshire will help to improve the lives of those struggling by supporting this exhibition.

"All profit go to Hertfordshire Community Foundation and they make a wonderful Christmas gift.”

A panel selected 30 photographs to be published, one a day, during the month of October on the Herts in Focus’ social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Herts in Focus charity photography exhibition includes Danny Cox's picture 'Rise and Shine' taken in Heartwood Forest, St Albans - Credit: Danny Cox

Photos include the stunning Herts woodland near St Albans and architectural gems including St Albans Cathedral.

In North Hertfordshire, there's the much photographed Hitchin Lavender fields, as well as the Cromer Windmill.

The Herts in Focus charity photography exhibition includes Mary Patrick's picture 'Lavender Velvet' at Hitchin Lavender, Ickleford - Credit: Mary Patrick

Iconic Welwyn Hatfield sites snapped include the Digswell Viaduct, the former Shredded Wheat factory site in Welwyn Garden City, and the Brocket Hall estate.

The prints will be available to buy on the exhibition’s website www.hertsinfocus.com.

Money raised from the sale of the photographic prints will be donated to HCF, which provides grants to families in crisis, grassroots charities and voluntary groups, helping some of the county’s most vulnerable residents and addressing deprivation in the county.

The Herts in Focus charity photography exhibition includes Priti Hathiramani's picture 'Meadow by the Viaduct' at Digswell Viaduct, Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Priti Hathiramani

Helen Gray, Foundation Director for Hertfordshire Community Foundation, said: “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the photographers who have so generously provided these stunning photos and for everyone who has expressed an interest in purchasing prints.

"The collection showcases the beauty we enjoy in our county.

"Sadly, everyone’s experience of life in Hertfordshire isn’t always beautiful or easy and people are struggling through serious social issues in every part of our county, with many issues exacerbated by COVID-19.

The Herts in Focus charity photography exhibition includes George Salisbury's picture 'Evening Bliss' at Brocket Hall. - Credit: George Salisbury

"Monies raised through the sale of prints will help HCF to make Hertfordshire a better place, for everyone.”

Prints cost £60 and are printed A4 and mounted and framed in a 30cm x 40cm frame.

To find out more about the exhibition visit www.hertsinfocus.com Photos from the 2020 Herts in Focus exhibition can also be found on the website and are also still available for purchase. To find out more about local giving and how Hertfordshire Community Foundation helps local people visit www.hertscf.org.uk Should you wish to make a donation to Hertfordshire Community Foundation you can do so online at https://www.justgiving.com/hertscf



