Leader of the National Youth Orchestra to perform at Hertfordshire Philharmonia's concert in Potters Bar

Alan Davies

Published: 6:57 PM January 24, 2022
Updated: 7:13 PM January 24, 2022
Gabriella Bavetta, a student at Dame Owen Alice's School, will perform with the Hertfordshire Philharmonia in Potters Bar.

Hertfordshire Philharmonia's upcoming concert in Potters Bar will feature a talented teenage violinist.

Gabriella Bavetta, a student at Dame Alice Owen's School and the current leader of the National Youth Orchestra, will perform with Hertfordshire Philharmonia at St Mary's Church in The Walk on Saturday, February 5.

Conducted by Martin Smith, the concert is set to feature Mendelssohn's Hebrides Overture, Bruch's Violin Concerto featuring soloist Gabriella, and Brahms' Symphony No.1.

Gabriella, 17, started playing violin at the age of four as a pupil of Claudio Forcada, a Suzuki teacher based in North London.

She currently attends Dame Alice Owen's in Potters Bar where she benefits from an outstanding music department led by Katherine Bamber with specialist support from James Widden, head of strings. 

In 2014, Gabriella won a place at the Royal College of Music Junior Department where she studied under Eri Konii for several years before more recently becoming a pupil of Professor Ani Schnarch.

During her time at the Junior Department she has been leader of its Sinfonia Orchestra, and last year achieved first prize as a soloist in the faculty's Gordon Turner competition. More recently she was selected to be leader of the flagship Symphony Orchestra.

Gabriella has also been involved with various other youth orchestras as part of her musical education. 

She was previously leader of the National Children's Orchestra of Great Britain for two consecutive years, in 2016 and 2017, winning a Leverhulme Trust Scholarship on both occasions, and then subsequently became a member of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain with whom she was recently selected to be leader in 2022. 

Gabriella has played regularly with Enfield Youth Symphony Orchestra over several years and has been a member of the English Schools' Orchestra.

In addition, she participates in other musical activities, playing with the charity Music in Secondary Schools Trust (MiSST), with whom she has had the privilege of performing in a masterclass with renowned violinist Nicola Benedetti, and also plays to the elderly residents of a local nursing home close to London.

In December last year Gabriella was chosen to play as soloist with Enfield Youth Symphony Orchestra in a performance of Max Bruch's Violin Concerto No 1 in D Minor in a special Christmas concert at St Giles Cripplegate Church in central London. 

Tickets for the Herts Philharmonia concert in Potters Bar are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk.

You can also email tickets@hertsphil.org.uk or call 01727 857827. They are also available from Hill & Co in High Street, Welwyn.

Tickets cost £15, children £1, and £4 students. 

For more, visit www.hertsphil.org.uk

