Some of the bunnies that will be hidden within the shops in Hertford town centre as part of the Hertford Easter Bunny Trail. - Credit: Hertford Town Council

Hop along to Hertford for a family-friendly Easter event this spring.

The annual Easter trail in the county town is back. This free of charge children’s trail takes place from Saturday, April 2 until Saturday, April 16.

Families and friends can pick up an Easter bunny trail map from Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre and collect a sweet treat on completion of the trail, with the bonus of being entered into a prize draw.

The activity encourages people to explore the town and discover Easter-themed soft toys which have been hidden around the town centre in over 20 local participating businesses.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council’s development and leisure committee, said: “Easter bunnies will be hopping right across Hertford town centre, waiting to be discovered.

"Hertford Town Council’s town centre trails are always a popular activity, and it’s good to have the involvement again of so many local businesses who are hosting the Easter bunnies.”

How to take part in the Hertford Easter Bunny Trail

To take part, families should visit Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre, in The Wash opposite Hertford Theatre, to pick up trail maps.

Children will need to locate the Easter themed soft toys in a minimum of 15 of the 21 businesses taking part around the town.

Once they have completed the trail, they will be able to collect a free treat from the Town and Tourist Information Centre.

This year, there will be the addition of a competition, providing the chance to win a £30, £20 or £10 gift voucher to spend at a Hertford retailer.

Participants will simply enter their details and submit their entry at Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre.

