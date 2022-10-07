News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Hertford Symphony Orchestra returns with Romantic Spirit concert

Alan Davies

Published: 6:59 PM October 7, 2022
Guest conductor Jonathan Mann and soloist Magdalena Filipczak.

Hertford Symphony Orchestra returns next month with its autumn concert.

Entitled 'Romantic Spirit’, HSO's next concert will take place at Drill Hall in Amwell End, Ware, on Saturday, November 12 at 7.45pm.

Guest conductor for the night will be Jonathan Mann, with award-winning Polish violinist Magdalena Filipczak the soloist.

Violinist Magdalena Filipczak.

The orchestra will be performing Weber's Overture to Euryanthe, Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 with soloist Magdalena Filipczak, and Rachmaninov's Symphony No. 2.

Magdalena Filipczak has performed in the UK, Europe, the USA, Canada and South America. She joins HSO to play the Bruch violin concerto.

Jonathan Mann is a former HSO conductor, and has conducted orchestras throughout Asia and Europe.

Hertford Symphony Orchestra guest conductor Jonathan Mann.

He is music director of Ensemble Cambrica and artistic director of the Cardiff International Academy of Conducting. 

Tickets cost £17 adults, and £8 students.

Buy tickets online at www.wegottickets.com or from Hertford Tourist Information Centre at 10-12 The Wash, Hertford, or by calling 01992 584322.


