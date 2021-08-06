Published: 5:09 PM August 6, 2021

There's a mouth-watering array of events lined up for the returning Hertford Food & Drink Festival.

Hertford Town Council is hosting its annual foodie extravaganza throughout the county town on Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15.

There will be plenty to enjoy at the Hertford Food & Drink Festival. - Credit: Steve Beeston

Councillor Jane Sartin, the town council’s development and leisure committee chairman, said: "Hertford is always a great place to eat and drink, with a wealth of restaurants, cafes and pubs.

"The Food and Drink Festival will put the spotlight on these businesses, with tastings, special offers and activities, as well as offering opportunities to try new food and drinks at the Beer and World Food Festival at Hertford Castle on Sunday, August 15.”

Hertford Food & Drink Festival - Credit: Hertford Town Council

The weekend's tasty programme kicks off on Saturday, August 14 with a farmers’ market, some delicious food stalls, and lots of promotions and free samples from many of the town centre's businesses.

Venues around Hertford will be running in-house events and many of the bars, restaurants and cafes in the town centre will be celebrating the food festivities with special offers.

On the Sunday there is the Hertford Castle Beer and World Food Festival from noon to 6pm on the castle lawn, with over 15 stalls selling food, drink and treats from around the world.

The beer tent will be offering a selection of golden ales, bitters, porters, pale ales and local ciders, alongside a fully stocked bar with plenty of Prosecco, cocktails, gins and wine.

Hertford Food & Drink Festival. - Credit: Hertford Town Council

The world food stalls will be getting your taste buds singing with delicious catering offerings including Caribbean, barbecue, Spanish and Thai cuisines.

There will be live music throughout the afternoon for guests to enjoy.

This event is free of charge, but donations are welcome for the Mayor of Hertford’s Appeal Fund, which this year is raising money for Isabel Hospice and the Samaritans.

Fancy a cocktail? Visit the Hertford Food & Drink Festival in the county town. - Credit: Steve Beeston

There are many more activities and events planned across the festival weekend.

A full list is available in the Food and Drink Festival programme, which you can pick up from Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre or available to download from www.hertford.gov.uk/events