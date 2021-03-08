Farm characters trail about town for Easter

Published: 7:30 PM March 8, 2021

Some of the creations of the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters for this Easter's farm characters trail. - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council

While animal attractions currently remain closed until April 12 at the earliest, families can follow a free farm characters trail around the county town this Easter.

Children and families are encouraged to hunt for farm animals and scenes knitted by the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters.

Hertford Town Council has once again joined forces with the group behind the hugely popular 2019 Hertford Christmas tree, the poppy installation at Hertford Castle, the town's postbox toppers and previous town centre trails, to support the high street.

The Easter Farm Trail is coming soon to Hertford town centre. - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council

Knitted farm characters will be hiding in shop windows around the town centre.

The crafters' creations include chickens, tractors, turkeys and even a farm with a farmer.

The free themed trail runs from Saturday, March 27 until Saturday, April 10.

The Easter farmyard trail in Hertford includes a cockerel, hen and chicks - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of the council’s development and leisure committee, said: "Hertford Town Council’s town centre trails are always popular, and tracking down the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters’ knitted farm characters and scenes will provide a fun activity for children this Easter.

"As many shops will still be closed over Easter, the characters will be displayed in windows, and the trail will be an opportunity for people to re-familiarise themselves with everything Hertford town centre has to offer.”

A sow and piglets knitted by the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters for the Easter farm characters trail. - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council

To take part in the trail, families should visit Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre, in The Wash, opposite Hertford Theatre, to pick up a trail map from the leaflet holder.

Children will need to match the shop with the farm character or scene hiding in the window in a minimum of nine of the 13 businesses taking part around the town.

Once they have completed the trail, they will need to submit their completed form through the letter box at the Town and Tourist Information Centre for a chance to win a £30, £20 or £10 gift voucher to spend at a Hertford retailer.

A tractor is one of the creations on the Hertford Farm Characters Town Centre Easter Trail 2021. - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council

This themed trail has been created to encourage locals and visitors to explore Hertford and discover the broad range of independent and national retailers and traders within the county town.

While some businesses will remain closed due to government guidelines, the characters will be displayed in windows and visitors must adhere to guidelines while completing the trail.

The Hertford farmyard trail features a farmer and son. - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council



