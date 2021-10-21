Explore Hertford Castle at free open day

Published: 6:55 PM October 21, 2021

There will be an open day at Hertford Castle on Sunday, October 31, 2021. - Credit: Hertford Town Council

Visitors will be able to explore historic Hertford Castle at a free open day.

Hertford Castle will open for visitors to explore the Grade 1 listed building on Sunday, October 31, 2021 from noon to 4pm.

Inside the Castle, guests are welcome to visit the basement, which features themed rooms such as ‘dungeons’, ‘Victorian kitchen’, ‘stock room’ and ‘Court Room’.

The Downshire Suite, the Mayor’s Parlour and Robing Room will also be open to the public, and volunteers will be on hand to help answer queries.

Entry to the event is free to attend, although donations to the Mayor’s charities are welcomed.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council’s development and leisure committee, said: "We are so lucky to have a building with so much history in the heart of the town.

"I’m always surprised by how many people who live locally have never been inside, and this is a great opportunity to visit on the final Castle Open Day of the year.”

Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis, so visitors are advised to arrive early to avoid disappointment.

Capacity limits are in place in the building to keep visitors and staff safe.

Once capacity is reached, entry will be on a one-out, one-in basis.

Please note, the building is unfortunately not suitable for wheelchairs, prams or anyone with restricted mobility due to spiral staircases.

The Hertford Castle Open Day coincides with the final day of the free Autumn Trail taking place in the Castle grounds, where local businesses and organisations have provided seasonal displays for families to enjoy.

This is the ideal opportunity to combine exploring Hertford Castle with uncovering the treasures of autumn hidden around the ancient trees, flower gardens and castle walls.

For more information on the Hertford Castle Open, visit www.hertford.gov.uk/events







