New free live music event set for Hertford Castle's grounds

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 9:23 PM July 22, 2021   
Daniel Lumley of Dusty Wagons

A live music event will take place on the lawn of Hertford Castle. - Credit: Steve Beeston

A new free live music event is set for the grounds of Hertford Castle in the county town.

Hertford Town Council will be hosting the musical showcase on the Hertford Castle Lawn on Sunday, August 1,  2021. Gates open at noon.

This new event replaces Rock at the Castle for 2021 only. 

The town council took the decision to postpone Rock at the Castle until confident that the event can be run in an entirely safe and secure way.

So, for one year only, Rock at the Castle will make way for the new Hertford Castle Live Music Event 2021.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council’s development and leisure committee, said: “Whilst it’s sad that Rock at the Castle cannot take place this year, I am pleased that Hertford Town Council is able to bring a different type of music event to the grounds of Hertford Castle on 1st August, which I’m sure will be enjoyed by people of all ages.”

Guests can sit back and relax on the Castle Lawn and enjoy a variety of live music from local musicians, from 12.30pm to 7pm, with the beautiful backdrop of the castle on a summer day.

Stalls will be available to keep guests refreshed.

Who is playing?

According to Hertford Town Council, the line-up is due to be as follows:

  • 12.30 - 13.00: Lucy-May
  • 13.20 - 13.55: Paul Booth
  • 14.15 - 14.45: Grace Whitford
  • 15.05 - 15.35: Farsight
  • 15.55 - 16.25: The Maida Vales
  • 16.45 - 17.15: Natasha Strange
  • 17.35 - 18.05: St. Clair
  • 18.25 - 19.00: Radio Video

The line-up is subject to change.


How do you get tickets?

Although free to attend, this event will be ticketed to allow capacities to be monitored.

People are strongly encouraged to pre-book tickets to guarantee entry on the day up to 3pm.

Any remaining availability will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-ins on the day.

Tickets can be pre-booked at www.hertford.gov.uk/events-listings/hertford-castle-live-music-event

While admission is free, guests are welcome to donate to the Mayor of Hertford’s Appeal Fund, which this year supports Isabel Hospice and Samaritans Ware.

Hertford Town Council is grateful to this year's sponsors, McMullen’s Brewery.

An alcohol policy is in place for this event. Visitors are limited to bringing no more alcohol on to the site than four cans of beer/cider/pre-mixed drinks, or one bottle of wine (decanted into plastic cups on entry) per person into the premises before 4pm. No glass will be allowed on site.


Music
Hertford News
Hertfordshire News

