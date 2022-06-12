News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

Hertford Castle Open Air Cinema screenings return with Disney animated movies for the kids and The Bodyguard

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 9:35 PM June 12, 2022
Hertford Castle provides a stunning backdrop for open-air cinema screenings as the sun goes down.

Hertford Castle provides a stunning backdrop for open-air cinema screenings as the sun goes down. - Credit: Hertford Town Council

Outdoor cinema for all the family is returning to Hertford Castle this summer.

Three movies will be screened at the Hertford Castle Open Air Cinema this year.

Raya and the Last Dragon, Encanto, and The Bodyguard will be screened at Hertford Castle Open Air Cinema

Raya and the Last Dragon, Encanto, and The Bodyguard will be screened at this year's Hertford Castle Open Air Cinema screenings. - Credit: Hertford Town Council

An annual favourite in the county town, Hertford Castle will be the backdrop to the open-air screenings on the Castle Lawn on Friday, August 19.

Disney animations Raya and the Last Dragon and Encanto will be shown during the day for children and families, while The Bodyguard starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston will be the evening movie, suitable for adults. 

Musical fantasy comedy Encanto includes viral sensation No.1 single We Don't Talk About Bruno.

Organised by Hertford Town Council, tickets for the daytime screenings are £3, and it is £7 for the evening film.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council's development and leisure committee, said: “Hertford Castle is a great backdrop to watch a film, and the two children’s films showing during the day will provide a great summer holiday activity.

"The Bodyguard, which will screen in the evening, was a film requested by people who have attended the event in previous years, and I’m sure will make for a great evening’s entertainment at the Castle.”

Hertford Castle provides a stunning backdrop for open-air cinema screenings.

Hertford Castle provides a stunning backdrop for open-air cinema screenings. - Credit: Hertford Town Council

Performance times are as follows:

  • Raya and the Last Dragon – 10am (gates open at 9am)
  • Encanto – 2pm (gates open at 1pm)
  • The Bodyguard – 7pm (gates open at 6pm).

Visitors are invited to pitch up their picnic chairs and bring their own food and drink, or enjoy the refreshments available to purchase from food and drink stalls throughout the screenings.

It is encouraged that tickets are purchased in advance of the event.

Families watching a movie at a previous Hertford Castle Open Air Cinema

Families watching a movie at a previous Hertford Castle Open Air Cinema - Credit: Hertford Town Council

They are priced at £3 each for the family daytime performances of Raya and the Last Dragon and Encanto, and £7 each for the evening screening of The Bodyguard, which includes Whitney Houston's version of I Will Always Love You on the soundtrack.

Tickets are available online at www.hertford.gov.uk/events and from Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre in the town centre, or over the phone on 01992 584322.

The event is sponsored by Durkan.

Watching a family film at a previous Hertford Castle Open Air Cinema

Watching a family film at a previous Hertford Castle Open Air Cinema - Credit: Hertford Town Council


Film
Hertford News

