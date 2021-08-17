Published: 10:57 AM August 17, 2021

Outdoor cinema is returning to Hertford Castle with three movies to be screened on one day.

Hertford Castle will be the backdrop to open-air cinema screenings on the castle lawn of Moana, The Lion King and Moulin Rouge! on Friday, August 27.

Organised by Hertford Town Council, Moana and The Lion King – the 2019 version – will screen during the day for children and families, and jukebox musical Moulin Rouge! will be the evening entertainment. Gates will open an hour before the film start times.

Councillor Jane Sartin, the chairman of the town council's development and leisure committee, said: “Hertford Castle is a great backdrop to watch a film, and the selection of three films means there is something for everyone on Friday, August 27.

"The children's films will be an excellent activity as the summer holidays draw to a close, while the evening screening will make a good start for everyone enjoying the bank holiday weekend."

The crowd watching on the big screen at Hertford Castle. - Credit: Hertford Town Council





When are the films being screened?

Moana – 10am (gates open at 9am).

The Lion King – 2pm (gates open at 1pm).

Moulin Rouge! – 7pm (gates open at 6pm).

Visitors can bring food and beverages to the event or enjoy an array of street food available.

In addition, there will be a bar and an ice cream van.





Moana and The Lion King will be screened in the grounds of Hertford Castle on Friday, August 27. - Credit: Hertford Town Council





How much are tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in advance of the event for £3 each for the family daytime performances of Moana and The Lion King.

The evening screening of Moulin Rouge! costs £7 per ticket.

Tickets are available online at www.hertford.gov.uk/events-listings/ and from Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre in store or over the phone on 01992 584322.

The event is sponsored by Duffield Harrison Solicitors.

Moulin Rouge will be screened in the grounds of Hertford Castle on Friday, August 27. - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council



