Apply now to take part in annual art trail

Published: 12:19 PM February 12, 2021

Artists and businesses are being encouraged to apply to take part in an annual pop-up exhibition in the county town.

The Hertford Arts Trail 2021 is scheduled to take place from Saturday, April 10 to Saturday, May 8.

The annual arts trail will see participating artists display their artwork in prime town centre locations for one month.

The application deadline for artists is Monday, February 15.

Hertford Arts Trail will take place from April 10 to May 8 and artists are encouraged to apply now. - Credit: Hertford Town Council

Last year over 40 talented artists showcased their work during the trail.

The pop-up art exhibition venues will be located around Hertford town centre, where venues consist of a multitude of retailers including bars and cafes, beauty salons, clothes retailers and gift shops.

Town centre businesses are welcome to apply free of charge to take part and will be required to allocate a designated area within the premises for the artist to exhibit.

Businesses should contact the Town Centre officer, Ausra, by emailing ausra@hertford.gov.uk or telephone 01992 552885.

For 2021, organisers at Hertford Town Council have once again partnered with Courtyard Arts to help promote the festival and source artists to take part in the trail.

Artists will be allocated a location in which to exhibit and sell their work for the period of the trail. It costs £30 per artist for the month-long exhibition.

All artists are eligible to apply and must do so before the application closing date of February 15.

Artists can find further information and the application form online by visiting www.courtyardarts.org.uk

Hertford Town Council and Courtyard Arts are hopeful that lockdown restrictions will have eased by the scheduled event date and that visitors will be able to safely attend this event.

The organisers are following government guidance in relation to the coronavirus pandemic, and this event will be reviewed closer to the event date to evaluate whether it is able to take place in its advertised format or whether alterations may need to be made, for example by displaying artwork solely in retailer windows or running a virtual event.